AGL 6.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.9%)
ANL 9.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.62%)
AVN 75.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.17%)
BOP 5.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.38%)
CNERGY 4.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.42%)
EFERT 77.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-0.63%)
EPCL 54.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-1.26%)
FCCL 14.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1%)
FFL 6.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.95%)
FLYNG 6.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.03%)
GGGL 10.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.3%)
GGL 16.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-2.3%)
GTECH 7.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.53%)
HUMNL 6.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.25%)
KEL 2.95 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (2.43%)
LOTCHEM 28.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.7%)
MLCF 26.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-2.05%)
OGDC 71.90 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (1.1%)
PAEL 15.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.31%)
PIBTL 5.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.38%)
PRL 16.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.8%)
SILK 1.08 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.93%)
TELE 10.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-3.19%)
TPL 7.89 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.77%)
TPLP 19.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.57%)
TREET 22.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-2.18%)
TRG 116.15 Increased By ▲ 1.95 (1.71%)
UNITY 21.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.83%)
WAVES 11.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.18%)
WTL 1.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.74%)
BR100 4,061 Decreased By -23.4 (-0.57%)
BR30 14,964 Decreased By -33.3 (-0.22%)
KSE100 40,716 Decreased By -249.5 (-0.61%)
KSE30 15,238 Decreased By -99 (-0.65%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 22, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

South Korea’s Yoon asks Biden to resolve concerns over EV subsidy rules

Reuters Published 22 Sep, 2022 11:21am
Follow us

SEOUL: South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol asked US President Joe Biden to help address Seoul’s concerns that new US rules on electric vehicle subsidies will hurt the country’s automakers, Yoon’s office said on Thursday.

Seoul’s opposition to the US Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), signed by Biden last month, has overshadowed Yoon’s first trip to the United States since taking office in May.

The new law eliminates federal tax credits for electric vehicles (EVs) made outside North America, meaning companies like Hyundai Motor Co and its affiliate Kia Corp will no longer be eligible.

Yoon relayed the concerns to Biden in London, where both leaders attended the funeral of Britain’s Queen Elizabeth, and again in New York on Wednesday on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly, his office said.

“President Yoon requested close cooperation so that the US administration can resolve our concerns in the process of enforcing the Inflation Reduction Act,” Yoon’s office said in a statement. Biden said he was “well aware” of South Korea’s concerns and asked to continue discussions, it added.

The White House said the two leaders discussed a broad range of issues including supply chain resilience, economic and energy security and climate change, but did not mention electric vehicle credits.

Bank of Korea’s Rhee says policy tightening unlikely to end before Fed

Seoul sees the IRA as a betrayal of Biden’s vows to boost economic ties after South Korean companies unveiled bold investment plans in the United States.

The US Commerce Department earlier hinted at tensions between the two countries after a meeting between US Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo and South Korea’s trade minister Lee Chang-yang in Washington on Wednesday.

The pair “exchanged frank views on US concerns about South Korea’s pending legislation to impose network usage fees on foreign content providers and South Korea’s concerns relating to electric vehicle tax credits,” it said.

In South Korea, there is a legislative push to require overseas content providers including Netflix and Alphabet’s Google to pay local network fees.

Seoul’s trade ministry said Raimondo sympathized with Seoul’s concerns on the IRA and vowed to continue consultations.

“Our side clearly conveyed the concern that the (IRA) does not match the US drive for supply chain cooperation and would bring a negative impact on future projects,” it said in a statement.

Joe Biden UN General Assembly electric vehicles US Commerce Department Yoon Suk-yeol Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II Queen Elizabeth's funeral US Inflation Reduction Act

Comments

1000 characters

South Korea’s Yoon asks Biden to resolve concerns over EV subsidy rules

Intra-day update: Pakistan's rupee seen largely stable against US dollar

Disease, malnutrition threaten to raise Pakistan flood toll: UN

Biden urges world community to help Pakistan

Jul-Aug CAD shrinks 19pc YoY

Oil rises as supply fears overtake recession worries

Banned items that landed till Aug 18th: ECC takes step to clear consignments stuck at ports

Ministry for allowing TCP to award wheat import contract

Last phase of G20 DSSI: Pakistan, Japan agree on $160m debt deferral

Embezzlement incident: Airports directed to establish customs currency declaration counters before ASF’s

Plant may be available for 10 more years: Kapco steps up efforts for renewal of its PPA

Read more stories