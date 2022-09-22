AGL 6.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.9%)
ANL 9.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.62%)
AVN 75.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.17%)
BOP 5.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.38%)
CNERGY 4.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.42%)
EFERT 77.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-0.63%)
EPCL 54.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-1.26%)
FCCL 14.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1%)
FFL 6.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.48%)
FLYNG 6.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.03%)
GGGL 10.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.3%)
GGL 16.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-2.3%)
GTECH 7.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.53%)
HUMNL 6.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.25%)
KEL 2.95 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (2.43%)
LOTCHEM 28.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.7%)
MLCF 26.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-2.05%)
OGDC 71.90 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (1.1%)
PAEL 15.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.31%)
PIBTL 5.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.38%)
PRL 16.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.8%)
SILK 1.08 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.93%)
TELE 10.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-3.19%)
TPL 7.89 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.77%)
TPLP 19.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.57%)
TREET 22.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-2.18%)
TRG 116.11 Increased By ▲ 1.91 (1.67%)
UNITY 21.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.83%)
WAVES 11.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.18%)
WTL 1.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.74%)
BR100 4,062 Decreased By -23 (-0.56%)
BR30 14,968 Decreased By -29.3 (-0.2%)
KSE100 40,707 Decreased By -258.7 (-0.63%)
KSE30 15,233 Decreased By -103.6 (-0.68%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 22, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Technology

NASA says delayed Moon rocket passed fueling test

AFP Published 22 Sep, 2022 10:26am
Follow us

WASHINGTON: NASA said Wednesday it had successfully trialed the fueling process for its new rocket, after technical issues a few weeks ago halted two attempts to get the behemoth off the ground and headed towards the Moon.

“All of the objectives that we set out to do we were able to accomplish today,” said Charlie Blackwell-Thompson, launch director of the program called Artemis 1.

The unmanned mission hopes to test the new 30-story SLS rocket as well as the unmanned Orion capsule that sits atop it, in preparation for future Moon-bound journeys with humans aboard.

The last attempt in early September to launch NASA’s most powerful rocket yet had to be aborted because of a leak while its cryogenic fuels – liquid hydrogen and oxygen – were being pumped into the rocket’s tanks.

Repairs were carried out and Wednesday’s test involved filling those tanks again.

Though a small hydrogen leak was detected during the test, NASA engineers were able to get it under control.

NASA ready for second attempt at Artemis lunar launch

Last week NASA said it is now aiming for September 27 as the next date for liftoff. October 2 was set as a backup date.

“Teams will evaluate the data from the test, along with weather and other factors, before confirming readiness to proceed into the next launch opportunity,” NASA said.

Asked about the timing of the next launch attempt, Blackwell-Thompson declined to comment, though she said she was “extremely encouraged by the test today.”

US officials are also keeping a close eye on Hurricane Fiona’s trajectory off the coast in the Atlantic.

For the September 27 date to be possible, NASA must receive a waiver to avoid retesting the batteries on a detonation system used to destroy the rocket if it strays uncontrollably off course.

The next mission, Artemis 2, would take astronauts to the Moon without landing on its surface, while the third – set for the mid-2020s – would see the first woman and person of color on lunar soil.

NASA wants to build a lunar space station called Gateway and keep a sustained presence on the Moon to gain insight into how to survive very long space missions, ahead of a mission to Mars in the 2030s.

NASA

Comments

1000 characters

NASA says delayed Moon rocket passed fueling test

Intra-day update: Pakistan's rupee seen largely stable against US dollar

Disease, malnutrition threaten to raise Pakistan flood toll: UN

Biden urges world community to help Pakistan

Jul-Aug CAD shrinks 19pc YoY

Oil rises as supply fears overtake recession worries

Banned items that landed till Aug 18th: ECC takes step to clear consignments stuck at ports

Ministry for allowing TCP to award wheat import contract

Last phase of G20 DSSI: Pakistan, Japan agree on $160m debt deferral

Embezzlement incident: Airports directed to establish customs currency declaration counters before ASF’s

Plant may be available for 10 more years: Kapco steps up efforts for renewal of its PPA

Read more stories