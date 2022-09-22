AGL 6.55 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.24%)
ANL 9.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.33%)
AVN 75.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-1.28%)
BOP 5.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.3%)
CNERGY 4.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-3.15%)
EFERT 78.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-1.58%)
EPCL 55.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.50 (-2.63%)
FCCL 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.32%)
FFL 6.45 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.87%)
FLYNG 6.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-4.17%)
GGGL 10.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.31%)
GGL 16.49 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
GTECH 7.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-4.28%)
HUMNL 6.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.28%)
KEL 2.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-4.32%)
LOTCHEM 28.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.52%)
MLCF 27.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-2.18%)
OGDC 71.12 Decreased By ▼ -4.87 (-6.41%)
PAEL 15.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.55%)
PIBTL 5.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.68%)
PRL 16.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-2.75%)
SILK 1.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.83%)
TELE 10.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.02%)
TPL 7.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-3.33%)
TPLP 19.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-3.21%)
TREET 23.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-2.01%)
TRG 114.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.44%)
UNITY 21.63 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.26%)
WAVES 11.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.97%)
WTL 1.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.86%)
BR100 4,085 Decreased By -38.2 (-0.93%)
BR30 14,997 Decreased By -338.5 (-2.21%)
KSE100 40,966 Decreased By -255.3 (-0.62%)
KSE30 15,337 Decreased By -110.7 (-0.72%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 22, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

Jul-Aug CAD shrinks 19pc YoY

Rizwan Bhatti Published 22 Sep, 2022 05:48am
Follow us

KARACHI: The country’s current account deficit shrank by 19 percent during the first two months of this fiscal year (FY23) due to lower import bill and increase in exports. The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) Wednesday night reported that cumulatively the country recorded a current account deficit amounting to $1.92 billion in Jul-Aug of FY23 compared to $2.374 billion in the same period of last fiscal year, depicting a decline of $ 456 million.

The decline in the current account deficit is due to an 11 percent surge in exports and some 2 percent contraction in import bill, the SBP said.

Month-on-month basis, the current account fell by 42 percent or $512 million to $703 million in August 2022 compared to $1.2 billion in July 2022.

The State Bank has taken a number of measures to curtail the import bill to reduce the pressure on external account and maintain the foreign exchange reserves.

Pakistan's current account deficit shrinks massively to $1.21bn in July

During the first two months of this fiscal year, imports recorded a decline of $240 million to $11.98 billion. However, exports posted an increase of $519 million to $5.093 billion in 2 months.

The country is facing a serious cash crisis and making efforts to build the sliding foreign exchange reserves. Pakistan has recently received some $1 billion inflows from the IMF as tranche of Extended Fund Facility. In addition, China has rescheduled a $2.5 billion soft loan.

On September 18, the Saudi Fund for Development (SFD) confirmed the rollover of $3 billion deposits with Pakistan for another one year. The amount was deposited by the SFD for one year in December 2021 under an agreement between SFD and the State Bank of Pakistan to build Pakistan’s depleting foreign exchange reserves.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

IMF SBP foreign exchange reserves EFF current account deficit SFD

Comments

1000 characters

Jul-Aug CAD shrinks 19pc YoY

Banned items that landed till Aug 18th: ECC takes step to clear consignments stuck at ports

Biden urges world community to help Pakistan

Disease, malnutrition threaten to raise Pakistan flood toll: UN

Imran Khan seeks to put more pressure on govt thru ‘real freedom’ drive

FY22 KE net profit declines YoY

Last phase of G20 DSSI: Pakistan, Japan agree on $160m debt deferral

Embezzlement incident: Airports directed to establish customs currency declaration counters before ASF’s

Ministry for allowing TCP to award wheat import contract

Plant may be available for 10 more years: Kapco steps up efforts for renewal of its PPA

Read more stories