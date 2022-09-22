FY22 KE net profit declines YoY

KARACHI: K-Electric has posted a net profit of Rs 8.52 billion for the fiscal year 2022 as against Rs 11.99 billion during fiscal year 2021.

The Board of Directors of K-Electric approved the financial results for the company on September 20, 2022 for the year ended June 30, 2022.

According to KE, the Earnings Per Share (EPS) remained 0.31 rupees per share in FY22 as compared to EPS of 0.43 rupees in FY21.

Driven by prudent policies, the Company’s key areas of operations showed strength. T&D losses further reduced from 17.5% to 15.3% in FY 2022. This improved performance was partly set-off due to the negative impact on account of the Mid-Term Review (MTR) decision.

Driven by the operational improvements, the company’s gross profit increased by 22% as compared to last year.

However, external factors including increase in consumer tariff and current economic condition impacting consumers’ propensity to pay lead to increase in impairment loss, substantial devaluation of Pakistani rupee in the international currency market resulted in exchange loss and increase in policy interest rates translated to increase in finance cost. As a result, the net profit reduced to PKR 8,524 million as compared to a net profit of 11,998 million during FY 2021.

In the first half of FY 2022, the economy recovered from the adverse socio-economic impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic with economic activity carrying momentum from the last year and witnessed a GDP growth of 5.97% during FY 2022, as reported by the Pakistan Economic Survey 2021-2022. The last quarter of FY 2022, however, in particular, saw material socio-political challenges, both locally and on the international front, having a consequential impact on the macroeconomic factors.

According to Moonis Alvi, CEO, K-Electric, “The previous fiscal year brought some unique challenges and put the power sector to test. Our Company-wide focus on embedding digitization and automation into our core business processes enabled KE to maintain its agility and sustain its commitment to the people and city of Karachi.

Continued investment has demonstrated improved network stability during an unprecedented monsoon season, and we have also reduced our network losses to deliver safe, secure, reliable and uninterrupted power. It is critical that the Federal Government and associated stakeholders address legacy issues which can help us actualize our potential and make a lasting impact in Pakistan’s economic and industrial hub, while also contributing positively to the transformation of the power sector.”

Despite the challenges faced by the Utility, investments of approximately PKR 62.8 billion were channeled across the value chain of the electric power utility during FY22 including various initiatives to increase system reliability and meet the city’s growing power demand.

The Black Start capability was successfully commissioned at Korangi Combined Cycle Power Plant (KCCP), thus enhancing KE’s technical ability in contingency situations and reducing reliance on IPPs. Further to these key milestones, the Company continued to invest in overhauling activities at its existing generating plants resulting in improved fleet efficiency and reliability.

During the year, KE expedited the process of setting up new grids and interconnection works which would enable drawl of additional power from the National Grid besides the 1,100 MW currently being evacuated. In this regard, the process for setting up of new grid at 500kV level is on the fast track.

Whereas the construction of the new 220 kV Dhabeji Interconnection is also in full swing. Upon completion of these grids and interconnection works, KE will be able to import additional power from the National Grid taking the total drawl to 2,050 MW, which will enable KE to better manage the demand in upcoming years alongside enhancing system reliability.

On the distribution front, the Company has continued to make headways across various distribution projects. It is important to note that KE achieved all its goals as budgeted and beyond for Commercial and Technical targets. This included lowering distribution loss and outages and improving recovery, SAIDI, and SAIFI.

During FY 2022, over 300,000 kgs of illegal hooks (Kundas) have been removed from the system and around 244,000 new meters installed through low-cost meter scheme. As of the end of the year, 12,500 Pole Mounted Transformers (PMTs) have been converted to Aerial Bundled Cables (ABC).

Additionally, with a focus on customer centricity and to enhance customer facilitation, the Company has expanded its Customer Facilitation Centre (CFC) to eighteen locations citywide. KE also launched ‘Ehad Scheme’ targeting chronic defaulters offering them attractive installment plans to encourage regular payments.

