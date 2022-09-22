‘FWCCI to help women-led businesses enter export market’

FAISALABAD: Faisalabad Women Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FWCCI) will facilitate women-led businesses to venture for export in traditional and non-traditional international markets, said Nighat Shahid, President FWCCI.

Addressing to a conference organized by FWCCI on ‘Pakistan Export Potentials – Women-led Businesses’ in a hotel in Islamabad, she said we held our first ever international conference just three months back to think over how to enhance bilateral trade with all the trading partners of Pakistan. She said today’s event is aimed at to excel the implementation process of the same in order to move fast in this direction.

She said that her main focus is to promote women entrepreneurship and women-led businesses to venture for export. She said she established maximum interaction with ambassadors and planned delegations to various export destinations. She led a delegation of women entrepreneurs to Baku-Azerbaijan. She said they were successful to have B2B meetings with Azerbaijan companies to explore export opportunities in different fields.

