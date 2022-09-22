AGL 6.55 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.24%)
ANL 9.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.33%)
AVN 75.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-1.28%)
BOP 5.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.3%)
CNERGY 4.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-3.15%)
EFERT 78.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-1.58%)
EPCL 55.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.50 (-2.63%)
FCCL 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.32%)
FFL 6.45 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.87%)
FLYNG 6.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-4.17%)
GGGL 10.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.31%)
GGL 16.49 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
GTECH 7.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-4.28%)
HUMNL 6.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.28%)
KEL 2.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-4.32%)
LOTCHEM 28.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.52%)
MLCF 27.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-2.18%)
OGDC 71.12 Decreased By ▼ -4.87 (-6.41%)
PAEL 15.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.55%)
PIBTL 5.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.68%)
PRL 16.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-2.75%)
SILK 1.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.83%)
TELE 10.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.02%)
TPL 7.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-3.33%)
TPLP 19.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-3.21%)
TREET 23.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-2.01%)
TRG 114.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.44%)
UNITY 21.63 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.26%)
WAVES 11.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.97%)
WTL 1.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.86%)
BR100 4,085 Decreased By -38.2 (-0.93%)
BR30 14,997 Decreased By -338.5 (-2.21%)
KSE100 40,966 Decreased By -255.3 (-0.62%)
KSE30 15,337 Decreased By -110.7 (-0.72%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 22, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

‘FWCCI to help women-led businesses enter export market’

Published 22 Sep, 2022 06:11am
Follow us

FAISALABAD: Faisalabad Women Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FWCCI) will facilitate women-led businesses to venture for export in traditional and non-traditional international markets, said Nighat Shahid, President FWCCI.

Addressing to a conference organized by FWCCI on ‘Pakistan Export Potentials – Women-led Businesses’ in a hotel in Islamabad, she said we held our first ever international conference just three months back to think over how to enhance bilateral trade with all the trading partners of Pakistan. She said today’s event is aimed at to excel the implementation process of the same in order to move fast in this direction.

She said that her main focus is to promote women entrepreneurship and women-led businesses to venture for export. She said she established maximum interaction with ambassadors and planned delegations to various export destinations. She led a delegation of women entrepreneurs to Baku-Azerbaijan. She said they were successful to have B2B meetings with Azerbaijan companies to explore export opportunities in different fields.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

pakistan exports business community FWCCI Women led businesses

Comments

1000 characters

‘FWCCI to help women-led businesses enter export market’

Banned items that landed till Aug 18th: ECC takes step to clear consignments stuck at ports

Biden urges world community to help Pakistan

Jul-Aug CAD shrinks 19pc YoY

Disease, malnutrition threaten to raise Pakistan flood toll: UN

Imran Khan seeks to put more pressure on govt thru ‘real freedom’ drive

FY22 KE net profit declines YoY

Last phase of G20 DSSI: Pakistan, Japan agree on $160m debt deferral

Embezzlement incident: Airports directed to establish customs currency declaration counters before ASF’s

Ministry for allowing TCP to award wheat import contract

Plant may be available for 10 more years: Kapco steps up efforts for renewal of its PPA

Read more stories