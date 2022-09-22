AGL 6.55 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.24%)
ANL 9.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.33%)
AVN 75.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-1.28%)
BOP 5.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.3%)
CNERGY 4.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-3.15%)
EFERT 78.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-1.58%)
EPCL 55.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.50 (-2.63%)
FCCL 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.32%)
FFL 6.45 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.87%)
FLYNG 6.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-4.17%)
GGGL 10.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.31%)
GGL 16.49 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
GTECH 7.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-4.28%)
HUMNL 6.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.28%)
KEL 2.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-4.32%)
LOTCHEM 28.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.52%)
MLCF 27.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-2.18%)
OGDC 71.12 Decreased By ▼ -4.87 (-6.41%)
PAEL 15.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.55%)
PIBTL 5.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.68%)
PRL 16.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-2.75%)
SILK 1.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.83%)
TELE 10.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.02%)
TPL 7.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-3.33%)
TPLP 19.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-3.21%)
TREET 23.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-2.01%)
TRG 114.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.44%)
UNITY 21.63 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.26%)
WAVES 11.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.97%)
WTL 1.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.86%)
BR100 4,085 Decreased By -38.2 (-0.93%)
BR30 14,997 Decreased By -338.5 (-2.21%)
KSE100 40,966 Decreased By -255.3 (-0.62%)
KSE30 15,337 Decreased By -110.7 (-0.72%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 22, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Activities of Karachi Port and Port Qasim

Recorder Report Published 22 Sep, 2022 06:29am
Follow us

KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 104,364 tonnes of cargo comprising 72,695 tonnes of import cargo and 31,669 tonnes of export cargo during last 24 hours ending at 0700 hours.

The total import cargo of 72,695 comprised of 29,327 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 1,806 tonnes of Bulk Cargo, 3,568 tonnes of rapeseed, 8,369 tonnes of Urea, 6,012 tonnes of Wheat & 23,613 tonnes of Oil & Liquid Cargo.

The total export cargo of 31,669 tonnes comprised of 31,123 tonnes of containerized cargo & 546 tonnes of Bulk Cargo.

-Nearly, 6991 containers comprising of 3499 containers import and 3492 containers export were handled on Wednesday.

The break-up of imported containers shows 634 of 20’s and 649 of 40’s loaded while 153 of 20’s and 707 of 40’s empty containers, whereas that of exported containers shows 678 of 20’s and 649 of 40’s loaded containers while 582 of 20’s and 467 of 40’s empty containers were handled during the business hours.

Around 04 ships namely, Hansa Ratzeburg, Stolt Maple, KMTC Mundra and Berlin Express have berthed at Karachi Port.

Some 03 ships namely, TRF Kashima, Navig8 Aragonite and OOCL Australia sailed from Karachi Port.

PORT QASIM

A total of 11 ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them, a Container ship, ‘Ikaria’ left the Port on Wednesday morning, while 03 more ships, Maersk Detroit, GencoVigiland and Star Light are expected to sail on today in the afternoon.

A Cargo volume of 215,777 tonnes, comprising 149,904 tonnes imports cargo and 65,873 tonnes export cargo, including containerized cargo carried in 6,434` Containers (2,785 TEUs Imports and 3,649 TEUs export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are 12 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them, 04 ships, OOCL Australia, EM Astoria, Al-Deebal and Christos carrying Containers, LNG and Wheat are expected to take berths at QICT, EETL and FAP on Wednesday, 21st Sep-2022.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Port Qasim Karachi Port Trust export cargo import cargo Activities of Karachi Port Cargo containers

Comments

1000 characters

Activities of Karachi Port and Port Qasim

Disease, malnutrition threaten to raise Pakistan flood toll: UN

Biden urges world community to help Pakistan

Jul-Aug CAD shrinks 19pc YoY

Banned items that landed till Aug 18th: ECC takes step to clear consignments stuck at ports

Imran Khan seeks to put more pressure on govt thru ‘real freedom’ drive

Ministry for allowing TCP to award wheat import contract

Last phase of G20 DSSI: Pakistan, Japan agree on $160m debt deferral

FY22 KE net profit declines YoY

Embezzlement incident: Airports directed to establish customs currency declaration counters before ASF’s

Plant may be available for 10 more years: Kapco steps up efforts for renewal of its PPA

Read more stories