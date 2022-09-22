KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 104,364 tonnes of cargo comprising 72,695 tonnes of import cargo and 31,669 tonnes of export cargo during last 24 hours ending at 0700 hours.

The total import cargo of 72,695 comprised of 29,327 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 1,806 tonnes of Bulk Cargo, 3,568 tonnes of rapeseed, 8,369 tonnes of Urea, 6,012 tonnes of Wheat & 23,613 tonnes of Oil & Liquid Cargo.

The total export cargo of 31,669 tonnes comprised of 31,123 tonnes of containerized cargo & 546 tonnes of Bulk Cargo.

-Nearly, 6991 containers comprising of 3499 containers import and 3492 containers export were handled on Wednesday.

The break-up of imported containers shows 634 of 20’s and 649 of 40’s loaded while 153 of 20’s and 707 of 40’s empty containers, whereas that of exported containers shows 678 of 20’s and 649 of 40’s loaded containers while 582 of 20’s and 467 of 40’s empty containers were handled during the business hours.

Around 04 ships namely, Hansa Ratzeburg, Stolt Maple, KMTC Mundra and Berlin Express have berthed at Karachi Port.

Some 03 ships namely, TRF Kashima, Navig8 Aragonite and OOCL Australia sailed from Karachi Port.

PORT QASIM

A total of 11 ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them, a Container ship, ‘Ikaria’ left the Port on Wednesday morning, while 03 more ships, Maersk Detroit, GencoVigiland and Star Light are expected to sail on today in the afternoon.

A Cargo volume of 215,777 tonnes, comprising 149,904 tonnes imports cargo and 65,873 tonnes export cargo, including containerized cargo carried in 6,434` Containers (2,785 TEUs Imports and 3,649 TEUs export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are 12 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them, 04 ships, OOCL Australia, EM Astoria, Al-Deebal and Christos carrying Containers, LNG and Wheat are expected to take berths at QICT, EETL and FAP on Wednesday, 21st Sep-2022.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022