Rehabilitation, reconstruction works: More aid needed for completing tasks ahead, global partners told

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan will need more assistance for the 2nd and 3rd phase of rehabilitation and reconstruction as the devastation is immeasurable.

This was stated by Federal Minister for Economic Affairs, Sardar Ayaz Sadiq while chairing the first meeting of Steering Committee for Coordination Regarding International Assistance for Flood Relief Activities. The agenda of the meeting was “Mapping of Humanitarian Assistance and Relief Efforts.”

The minister apprised the participants that by 15th of October, the Damage Assistance Report would be ready which will provide complete picture of the overall damage done to the country. The meeting was attended by the representatives from United Nations, Asian Development Bank, European Union, World Bank, USAID, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ministry of Health, BISP, Ministry of Finance, NDMA, and OCHA as well as senior officers of the EAD.

The minister for Economic Affairs stated that the Steering Committee was formed on the directions of the prime minister of Pakistan with the purpose to encourage better coordination between Government of Pakistan and international development partners for the effective and efficient provision of international assistance to the flood-affected areas.

The minister stated that the Government of Pakistan is thankful to the international community for providing relief assistance for the catastrophe faced by the country due to unprecedented rains and flashfloods. The minister encouraged assistance for climate resilient infrastructure for long-term benefit to the country.

He further highlighted that currently Pakistan is in first phase of providing immediate relief to the flood victims with the provision of food, shelter, medical facility, mosquito nets, etc. “We still need more assistance for the 2nd and 3rd phase of rehabilitation and reconstruction as the devastation is immeasurable.” stated the minister for Economic Affairs.

During the meeting, the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) presented a brief overview of the floods situation in the country and highlighted the relief efforts and recent initiatives taken by the Government of Pakistan of providing cash assistance to each household through Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP). The international development partners appreciated the efforts and acknowledged the importance of the platform of the Joint Steering Committee that would help them coordinate with the government in more effective manner.

The meeting decided to hold a follow-up meeting in the upcoming week to maintain efficient coordination.

