Iran case ‘about lives, not dollars’, top UN court told

AFP Published 22 Sep, 2022 07:05am
THE HAGUE: The United States accused Iran on Wednesday of whitewashing its involvement in terror attacks, saying Tehran’s bid before the UN’s top court to unfreeze billions in assets concerned “human lives, not dollars and cents”.

Tehran dragged Washington before the International Court of Justice in 2016 after the US Supreme Court seized some $2 billion in Iranian assets.

It ordered the cash go to survivors and relatives of attacks blamed on the Islamic republic.

The case, before the Hague-based ICJ, comes as hopes fade of reviving a landmark deal that sought to tame Iran’s nuclear ambitions. Former US president Donald Trump pulled Washington out of the agreement in 2018.

