Fawad slams govt for not cutting oil prices

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Fawad Chaudhry on Wednesday condemned the government for not giving any relief to the masses despite a record fall in the prices of crude oil in the international market.

Talking to journalists, he said that there has been a record low in oil prices in the international market but the “imported regime” is raising the prices of petrol products which would certainly dent economic activities in the country.

“The prices of palm oil and petroleum products have crashed but the “imported regime” is busy in throwing petrol bombs on the people. If this remained the situation, the middle class will also be pushed into extreme poverty,” he warned.

Chaudhry also slammed Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif for embarking upon a foreign trip with a huge entourage a 72-member cabinet, saying people in the country could not make both ends meet, but the prime minister is busy in his ‘foreign visit extravaganzas’.

“The 72-member cabinet of Sharif is self-explanatory. If they’d been sincere with the development of the country and welfare of its people, this huge cabinet would not have been there,” he regretted.

Chaudhry, a former information minister in former prime minister Imran Khan’s cabinet, also lambasted the government for what he said “media censorship” to blackout the protest of the farmers.

He said that the country never witnessed such media curbs when the country was ruled by military dictators, adding the freedom of speech and peaceful protest is the right of every citizen.

