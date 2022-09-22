Corrupt practices of less than Rs500m go off the NAB radar

ISLAMABAD: Following the amendment made by the present government to the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) law, the bureau will investigate cases involving corruption for amounts above Rs500 million, or cases in which at least 100 affectees are cheated.

As per the recent amendment to the NAB law, the bureau will not be able to probe into cases that involve charges of less than Rs500 million.

According to an official statement issued by the NAB, the NAB chairman, Aftab Sultan, presided over a meeting, which was also attended by Deputy Chairman, Prosecutor General NAB, Director Generals (DG), and senior law officers.

It was reiterated that the newly promulgated law will be implemented in letter and spirit. Cognisance of cases involving corruption for amount above Rs500 million or at least 100 affectees in cheating at large cases will be taken up, it says.

It says that cases returned the by Accountability Courts will be sent to sessions courts, anti-corruption courts or other courts having jurisdiction.

However, references based on complaints from private individuals will be returned to the complainants for proceeding in accordance with law as per jurisdiction, it says.

