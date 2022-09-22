AGL 6.55 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.24%)
ANL 9.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.33%)
AVN 75.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-1.28%)
BOP 5.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.3%)
CNERGY 4.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-3.15%)
EFERT 78.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-1.58%)
EPCL 55.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.50 (-2.63%)
FCCL 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.32%)
FFL 6.45 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.87%)
FLYNG 6.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-4.17%)
GGGL 10.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.31%)
GGL 16.49 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
GTECH 7.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-4.28%)
HUMNL 6.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.28%)
KEL 2.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-4.32%)
LOTCHEM 28.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.52%)
MLCF 27.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-2.18%)
OGDC 71.12 Decreased By ▼ -4.87 (-6.41%)
PAEL 15.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.55%)
PIBTL 5.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.68%)
PRL 16.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-2.75%)
SILK 1.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.83%)
TELE 10.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.02%)
TPL 7.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-3.33%)
TPLP 19.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-3.21%)
TREET 23.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-2.01%)
TRG 114.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.44%)
UNITY 21.63 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.26%)
WAVES 11.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.97%)
WTL 1.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.86%)
BR100 4,085 Decreased By -38.2 (-0.93%)
BR30 14,997 Decreased By -338.5 (-2.21%)
KSE100 40,966 Decreased By -255.3 (-0.62%)
KSE30 15,337 Decreased By -110.7 (-0.72%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 22, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Corrupt practices of less than Rs500m go off the NAB radar

Recorder Report Published 22 Sep, 2022 05:48am
Follow us

ISLAMABAD: Following the amendment made by the present government to the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) law, the bureau will investigate cases involving corruption for amounts above Rs500 million, or cases in which at least 100 affectees are cheated.

As per the recent amendment to the NAB law, the bureau will not be able to probe into cases that involve charges of less than Rs500 million.

According to an official statement issued by the NAB, the NAB chairman, Aftab Sultan, presided over a meeting, which was also attended by Deputy Chairman, Prosecutor General NAB, Director Generals (DG), and senior law officers.

It was reiterated that the newly promulgated law will be implemented in letter and spirit. Cognisance of cases involving corruption for amount above Rs500 million or at least 100 affectees in cheating at large cases will be taken up, it says.

It says that cases returned the by Accountability Courts will be sent to sessions courts, anti-corruption courts or other courts having jurisdiction.

However, references based on complaints from private individuals will be returned to the complainants for proceeding in accordance with law as per jurisdiction, it says.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

NAB accountability court corruption Aftab Sultan Corrupt practices

Comments

1000 characters

Corrupt practices of less than Rs500m go off the NAB radar

Banned items that landed till Aug 18th: ECC takes step to clear consignments stuck at ports

Biden urges world community to help Pakistan

Jul-Aug CAD shrinks 19pc YoY

Disease, malnutrition threaten to raise Pakistan flood toll: UN

Imran Khan seeks to put more pressure on govt thru ‘real freedom’ drive

FY22 KE net profit declines YoY

Last phase of G20 DSSI: Pakistan, Japan agree on $160m debt deferral

Embezzlement incident: Airports directed to establish customs currency declaration counters before ASF’s

Ministry for allowing TCP to award wheat import contract

Plant may be available for 10 more years: Kapco steps up efforts for renewal of its PPA

Read more stories