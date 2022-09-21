AGL 6.55 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.24%)
ANL 9.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.33%)
AVN 75.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-1.28%)
BOP 5.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.3%)
CNERGY 4.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-3.15%)
EFERT 78.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-1.58%)
EPCL 55.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.50 (-2.63%)
FCCL 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.32%)
FFL 6.45 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.87%)
FLYNG 6.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-4.17%)
GGGL 10.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.31%)
GGL 16.49 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
GTECH 7.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-4.28%)
HUMNL 6.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.28%)
KEL 2.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-4.32%)
LOTCHEM 28.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.52%)
MLCF 27.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-2.18%)
OGDC 71.12 Decreased By ▼ -4.87 (-6.41%)
PAEL 15.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.55%)
PIBTL 5.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.68%)
PRL 16.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-2.75%)
SILK 1.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.83%)
TELE 10.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.02%)
TPL 7.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-3.33%)
TPLP 19.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-3.21%)
TREET 23.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-2.01%)
TRG 114.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.44%)
UNITY 21.63 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.26%)
WAVES 11.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.97%)
WTL 1.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.86%)
BR100 4,085 Decreased By -38.2 (-0.93%)
BR30 14,997 Decreased By -338.5 (-2.21%)
KSE100 40,966 Decreased By -255.3 (-0.62%)
KSE30 15,337 Decreased By -110.7 (-0.72%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 21, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

US existing home sales fall less than expected in August

Reuters Published 21 Sep, 2022 07:19pm
Follow us

WASHINGTON: US existing home sales dropped for the seventh straight month in August as affordability deteriorated further amid surging mortgage rates and stubbornly high house prices, though the pace of decline moderated from prior months.

Existing home sales slipped 0.4% to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 4.80 million units last month, the National Association of Realtors said on Wednesday. Discounting the plunge during the spring of 2020 when the economy was reeling from the first wave of COVID-19, this was the lowest sales level since November 2015.

Economists polled by Reuters had forecast sales decreasing to a rate of 4.70 million units. Sales rose in the Northeast and West, but were unchanged in the densely populated South. They fell in the Midwest.

US mortgage interest rates reach 6.25%, highest level since October 2008

Home resales, which account for the bulk of US home sales, decreased 19.9% on a year-on-year basis.

The Federal Reserve’s aggressive monetary policy tightening, marked by oversized interest rate increases, has significantly weakened the housing market. In contrast, other sectors of the economy, like the labor market, have shown incredible resilience despite the Fed’s attempts to cool demand.

Data this week showed confidence among single-family homebuilders eroding for the ninth straight month in September, while permits for future homebuilding tumbled to the lowest level since June 2020 in August.

The Fed is expected to raise its policy rate by 75 basis points later on Wednesday for the third time in as many policy meetings. Since March, the US central bank has lifted that rate from near zero to its current range of 2.25% to 2.50%.

Mortgage rates, which move in tandem with US Treasury yields, have soared even higher. The 30-year fixed mortgage rate averaged 6.02% last week, from 5.89% in the prior week, breaking above 6% for the first time since November 2008, according to data from mortgage finance agency Freddie Mac.

Though house price growth has slowed as demand weakened, tight supply is keeping prices elevated. The median existing house price increased 7.7% from a year earlier to $389,500 in August. There were 1.28 million previously owned homes on the market, unchanged from a year ago.

At August’s sales pace, it would take 3.2 months to exhaust the current inventory of existing homes, up from 2.6 months a year ago. A four-to-seven-month supply is viewed as a healthy balance between supply and demand.

Properties typically remained on the market for 16 days. First-time buyers accounted for 29% of purchases, unchanged from July and a year ago. All-cash sales made up 24% of transactions, up from 22% from a year ago.

US economy US inflation US home loan US GDP US Home

Comments

1000 characters

US existing home sales fall less than expected in August

ADB forecasts Pakistan's GDP growth to slow down to 3.5% in FY23

First relief assistance flight from Russia lands in Karachi

PM Shehbaz asks baby food producers to increase output for flood affectees

Movement against incumbent govt to begin this week, announces Imran

China calls for 'ceasefire through dialogue' following Putin address on Ukraine

Most Gulf bourses retreat as Russia threats add to Fed jitters

Zelensky says does not believe Putin will use nuclear arms

Pakistan needs massive investment to become climate resilient, FM tells US institution

Oil gives up gains as soaring US dollar offsets Putin’s troop mobilization

UNGA: PM Shehbaz highlights need for collective action on climate change

Read more stories