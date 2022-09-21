AGL 6.55 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.24%)
ANL 9.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.33%)
AVN 75.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-1.28%)
BOP 5.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.3%)
CNERGY 4.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-3.15%)
EFERT 78.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-1.58%)
EPCL 55.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.50 (-2.63%)
FCCL 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.32%)
FFL 6.45 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.87%)
FLYNG 6.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-4.17%)
GGGL 10.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.31%)
GGL 16.49 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
GTECH 7.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-4.28%)
HUMNL 6.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.28%)
KEL 2.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-4.32%)
LOTCHEM 28.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.52%)
MLCF 27.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-2.18%)
OGDC 71.12 Decreased By ▼ -4.87 (-6.41%)
PAEL 15.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.55%)
PIBTL 5.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.68%)
PRL 16.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-2.75%)
SILK 1.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.83%)
TELE 10.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.02%)
TPL 7.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-3.33%)
TPLP 19.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-3.21%)
TREET 23.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-2.01%)
TRG 114.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.44%)
UNITY 21.63 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.26%)
WAVES 11.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.97%)
WTL 1.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.86%)
BR100 4,085 Decreased By -38.2 (-0.93%)
BR30 14,997 Decreased By -338.5 (-2.21%)
KSE100 40,966 Decreased By -255.3 (-0.62%)
KSE30 15,337 Decreased By -110.7 (-0.72%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 21, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

NATO chief slams Putin’s ‘reckless nuclear rhetoric’

AFP Published 21 Sep, 2022 07:15pm
Follow us

UNITED NATIONS: NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg accused President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday of “dangerous” rhetoric after Russia’s leader hinted Moscow could use nuclear weapons over the war in Ukraine.

“This is dangerous and reckless nuclear rhetoric. It’s not new as he has done it many times before. He knows very well that a nuclear war should never be fought and cannot be won, and it will have unprecedented consequences for Russia,” Stoltenberg said on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly in New York.

Stoltenberg said NATO would “make sure that there is no misunderstanding in Moscow” about the alliance’s willingness to defend itself.

“Exactly how we will react, of course, depends on what kind of situation and what kind of weapons they may use,” he said at an event hosted by Reuters news agency.

“The most important thing is to prevent that from happening.”

The NATO leader said that so far the Western military alliance had not seen any changes in Russia’s nuclear posture, “but we monitor this very closely and we stay vigilant”.

Putin’s military call up sparks rush to buy flights out

Putin said in a speech on Wednesday that Moscow would use “all the means at our disposal to protect Russia and our people” and ordered a partial military mobilisation after a series of setbacks in Ukraine.

“The speech of President Putin demonstrates that the war is not going according to plan, he has made a big miscalculation,” Stoltenberg said.

He said the mobilisation “will escalate the conflict and that will mean more suffering, more loss of lives”.

But he said Moscow could struggle to deploy any new forces effectively after problems so far with equipment and command and control over troops.

Vladimir Putin Ukraine Jens Stoltenberg Russia’s invasion of Ukraine Ukraine and Russia

Comments

1000 characters

NATO chief slams Putin’s ‘reckless nuclear rhetoric’

ADB forecasts Pakistan's GDP growth to slow down to 3.5% in FY23

First relief assistance flight from Russia lands in Karachi

PM Shehbaz asks baby food producers to increase output for flood affectees

Movement against incumbent govt to begin this week, announces Imran

China calls for 'ceasefire through dialogue' following Putin address on Ukraine

Most Gulf bourses retreat as Russia threats add to Fed jitters

Zelensky says does not believe Putin will use nuclear arms

Pakistan needs massive investment to become climate resilient, FM tells US institution

Oil gives up gains as soaring US dollar offsets Putin’s troop mobilization

UNGA: PM Shehbaz highlights need for collective action on climate change

Read more stories