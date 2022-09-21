Three more killed in Iran protests, officials say

TEHRAN: Three more Iranian protesters were killed during rallies over the death of young woman Mahsa Amini, judicial and police officials said Wednesday, raising the official toll to six.

Two protesters were killed in Kermanshah province, the region’s prosecutor Shahram Karami was quoted as saying by Fars news agency.

“Unfortunately, two people were killed during the riots yesterday,” he said. “We are sure that this was done by counter-revolutionary agents.”

Kurdistan police commander Ali Azadi announced the death of another person, according to Tasnim news agency.

Public anger has flared since authorities Friday announced the death of 22-year-old Amini, after her arrest by the morality police responsible for enforcing a strict dress code for women.

Karami also said 25 people including some police forces were wounded during the protests.

Kurdistan governor Ismail Zarei Koosha said on Tuesday that three people had been killed during protests in the province, without specifying when.