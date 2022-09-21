AGL 6.55 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.24%)
ANL 9.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.33%)
AVN 75.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-1.28%)
BOP 5.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.3%)
CNERGY 4.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-3.15%)
EFERT 78.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-1.58%)
EPCL 55.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.50 (-2.63%)
FCCL 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.32%)
FFL 6.45 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.87%)
FLYNG 6.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-4.17%)
GGGL 10.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.31%)
GGL 16.49 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
GTECH 7.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-4.28%)
HUMNL 6.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.28%)
KEL 2.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-4.32%)
LOTCHEM 28.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.52%)
MLCF 27.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-2.18%)
OGDC 71.12 Decreased By ▼ -4.87 (-6.41%)
PAEL 15.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.55%)
PIBTL 5.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.68%)
PRL 16.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-2.75%)
SILK 1.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.83%)
TELE 10.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.02%)
TPL 7.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-3.33%)
TPLP 19.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-3.21%)
TREET 23.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-2.01%)
TRG 114.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.44%)
UNITY 21.63 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.26%)
WAVES 11.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.97%)
WTL 1.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.86%)
BR100 4,085 Decreased By -38.2 (-0.93%)
BR30 14,997 Decreased By -338.5 (-2.21%)
KSE100 40,966 Decreased By -255.3 (-0.62%)
KSE30 15,337 Decreased By -110.7 (-0.72%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 21, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

PM Shehbaz asks baby food producers to increase output for flood affectees

  • Says affectees witnessing malnutrition due to shortage of baby food
BR Web Desk Published September 21, 2022 Updated September 21, 2022 03:54pm
Follow us

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday said that a shortage of baby food had emerged in flood-affected areas of the country, causing malnutrition among infants.

In a video message from New York, where he is attending the 77th session of the UN General Assembly (UNGA), he requested baby food producers in Pakistan to maximise output and donate their surplus stock to the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) and provincial disaster management authorities.

“Pakistan is experiencing one of the most difficult phases in its history,” he said. “I have reviewed the situation with the cabinet and ongoing efforts of provincial government, armed forces and NGOs are welcome.”

He also said that he had given detailed briefings regarding Pakistan's financial and economic problems during meetings held on the sidelines of UNGA.

UNGA: PM Shehbaz highlights need for collective action on climate change

Earlier on Wednesday, the PM underlined the need for global collective action to deal with climate change.

“In my interactions with the world leaders on the sidelines of UNGA session, I apprised them of the flood disaster and highlighted the need for a collective action to deal with climate change,” the PM tweeted. “I also told them that Pakistan is keen to build partnerships in the realms of trade and economy.”

His remarks come as floods affect nearly 33 million people in Pakistan, sweeping away homes, crops, bridges, roads and livestock in damages estimated at $30 billion. The death toll from the floods has surpassed 1,500 people, while the number of injured people stands at 12,860, revealed statistics from the NDMA.

NDMA floods UNGA flash floods PDMA PM Shehbaz Sharif Floods in Pakistan floods in Sindh Floods 2022 Women affected by floods Pakistan Floods Response Plan 2022 catastrophic floods UNGA 77 session Pakistan’s floods baby food

Comments

1000 characters

PM Shehbaz asks baby food producers to increase output for flood affectees

Rupee approaches all-time low again, closes at 239.65 against US dollar

First relief assistance flight from Russia lands in Karachi

Shaukat Tarin fails to appear before FIA, agency summons him again

Pakistan needs massive investment to become climate resilient, FM tells US institution

Pakistan flood victims hit by disease outbreak amid stagnant water

UNGA: PM Shehbaz highlights need for collective action on climate change

Putin mobilises more troops for Ukraine, says West wants to destroy Russia

Oil prices surge as Putin mobilises more troops

Govt increases petrol price by Rs1.45, new rate stands at Rs237.43

Read more stories