PM Shehbaz asks baby food producers to increase output for flood affectees

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday said that a shortage of baby food had emerged in flood-affected areas of the country, causing malnutrition among infants.

In a video message from New York, where he is attending the 77th session of the UN General Assembly (UNGA), he requested baby food producers in Pakistan to maximise output and donate their surplus stock to the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) and provincial disaster management authorities.

“Pakistan is experiencing one of the most difficult phases in its history,” he said. “I have reviewed the situation with the cabinet and ongoing efforts of provincial government, armed forces and NGOs are welcome.”

He also said that he had given detailed briefings regarding Pakistan's financial and economic problems during meetings held on the sidelines of UNGA.

UNGA: PM Shehbaz highlights need for collective action on climate change

Earlier on Wednesday, the PM underlined the need for global collective action to deal with climate change.

“In my interactions with the world leaders on the sidelines of UNGA session, I apprised them of the flood disaster and highlighted the need for a collective action to deal with climate change,” the PM tweeted. “I also told them that Pakistan is keen to build partnerships in the realms of trade and economy.”

His remarks come as floods affect nearly 33 million people in Pakistan, sweeping away homes, crops, bridges, roads and livestock in damages estimated at $30 billion. The death toll from the floods has surpassed 1,500 people, while the number of injured people stands at 12,860, revealed statistics from the NDMA.