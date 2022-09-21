AGL 6.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.77%)
First relief assistance flight from Russia lands in Karachi

  • Includes tents and water purifying devices
BR Web Desk Published September 21, 2022
First relief assistance flight from Russia lands at Karachi
The first relief assistance flight from Russia landed on Wednesday at Jinnah International Airport, Karachi as the country reels from the deluge that has affected nearly 33 million people and has swept away homes, crops, bridges, roads and livestock in damages estimated at $30 billion.

The relief goods include tents and water purifying devices. The consignment was recieved by Russian Consul General in Karachi Fedorov Andrey, Advisor to Chief Minister on Relief and Rehabilitation Rasool Bux Chandio and representatives of NDMA and Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Earlier this month, PM Shehbaz Sharif met Russian President Vladimir Putin at the SCO summit in Uzbekistan.

Federal Minister for Defence Khawaja Asif revealed said that in addition to gas, Russia is ready to offer wheat to Pakistan due to the projection of food shortage in the country on the back of devastating floods in the country.

Russia ready to supply wheat amid looming food insecurity: Khawaja Asif

Meanwhile, hundreds of thousands of people displaced by the floods are living in the open, and as floodwaters - spread over hundreds of kilometres - may take two to six months to recede, stagnant waters have led to serious health issues.

UNGA: PM Shehbaz highlights need for collective action on climate change

The southern Sindh provincial government on Wednesday said makeshift health facilities and mobile camps in the flooded areas had treated more than 78,000 patients in the last 24 hours, and more than 2 million since July 1. Out of them, six died, it said.

