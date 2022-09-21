AGL 6.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.77%)
ANL 9.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.13%)
AVN 76.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.65%)
BOP 5.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.12%)
CNERGY 4.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.56%)
EFERT 78.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-1.58%)
EPCL 55.52 Decreased By ▼ -1.48 (-2.6%)
FCCL 15.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.39%)
FFL 6.34 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.12%)
FLYNG 7.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.08%)
GGGL 10.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.83%)
GGL 16.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.09%)
GTECH 7.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-3.65%)
HUMNL 6.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.67%)
KEL 2.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.99%)
LOTCHEM 28.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.69%)
MLCF 27.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.54%)
OGDC 75.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.32%)
PAEL 15.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.55%)
PIBTL 5.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.12%)
PRL 16.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-2.11%)
SILK 1.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.92%)
TELE 10.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.21%)
TPL 7.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.85%)
TPLP 19.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-3.36%)
TREET 23.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-2.17%)
TRG 115.19 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (0.43%)
UNITY 21.75 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.83%)
WAVES 11.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
WTL 1.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.72%)
BR100 4,096 Decreased By -26.7 (-0.65%)
BR30 15,189 Decreased By -146.4 (-0.95%)
KSE100 41,005 Decreased By -215.9 (-0.52%)
KSE30 15,370 Decreased By -77.3 (-0.5%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 21, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

UK says Putin’s threats must be taken seriously

Reuters Published September 21, 2022 Updated September 21, 2022 01:20pm
Follow us

LONDON: Russian President Vladimir Putin’s speech on Wednesday was a worrying escalation and the threats he made must be taken seriously, British foreign office minister Gillian Keegan told Sky News.

Putin ordered Russia’s first military mobilisation since World War Two, warning the West that if it continued what he called its “nuclear blackmail” that Moscow would respond with the might of all its vast arsenal.

Putin mobilises more troops for Ukraine, says West wants to destroy Russia

“Clearly it’s something that we should take very seriously because, you know, we’re not in control - I’m not sure he’s in control either, really. This is obviously an escalation,” Keegan said.

“It is chilling … It’s a serious threat, but one that has been made before,” she told the BBC in a separate interview. Putin restated his objective was to “liberate” eastern Ukraine’s Donbas industrial heartland and that most people in the region did not want to return to what he called the “yoke” of Ukraine.

“The overall address clearly was more of Putin’s lies, it was a rewriting of history,” Keegan said.

Vladimir Putin Russia British foreign minister Gillian Keegan

Comments

1000 characters

UK says Putin’s threats must be taken seriously

Intra-day update: Pakistan's rupee falls further against US dollar

First relief assistance flight from Russia lands in Karachi

Govt increases petrol price by Rs1.45, new rate stands at Rs237.43

Pakistan flood victims hit by disease outbreak amid stagnant water

UNGA: PM Shehbaz highlights need for collective action on climate change

Putin mobilises more troops for Ukraine, says West wants to destroy Russia

Oil prices surge more than 2% as Putin mobilises more troops

Cross-border payments to be centralised at TOD from Oct 1: SBP

Jamshoro coal power plant (Genco-1): KE interested in purchasing power

Incoming international passengers: Declaration of $10,000 or above forex made mandatory

Read more stories