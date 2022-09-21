AGL 6.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.77%)
ANL 9.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.13%)
AVN 76.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.65%)
BOP 5.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.12%)
CNERGY 4.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.76%)
EFERT 78.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-1.58%)
EPCL 55.61 Decreased By ▼ -1.39 (-2.44%)
FCCL 15.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.39%)
FFL 6.34 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.12%)
FLYNG 7.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.08%)
GGGL 10.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.83%)
GGL 16.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.15%)
GTECH 7.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-3.65%)
HUMNL 6.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.67%)
KEL 2.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.99%)
LOTCHEM 28.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.69%)
MLCF 27.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.54%)
OGDC 75.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.46%)
PAEL 15.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.55%)
PIBTL 5.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.12%)
PRL 16.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-2.11%)
SILK 1.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.92%)
TELE 10.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.21%)
TPL 7.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.85%)
TPLP 19.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-3.56%)
TREET 23.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-2.17%)
TRG 114.99 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.25%)
UNITY 21.75 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.83%)
WAVES 11.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
WTL 1.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.72%)
BR100 4,093 Decreased By -29.5 (-0.72%)
BR30 15,178 Decreased By -158 (-1.03%)
KSE100 41,006 Decreased By -215.4 (-0.52%)
KSE30 15,371 Decreased By -76.4 (-0.49%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 21, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Technology

Tencent Music shares open at HK$18 each in Hong Kong debut

Reuters Published 21 Sep, 2022 11:47am
Follow us

HONG KONG: China’s Tencent Music Entertainment Group shares started trading at HK$18 ($2.29) each in the company’s Hong Kong listing debut on Wednesday.

The online music company announced last week that while New York would remain its primary listing venue it would start trading its shares in Hong Kong.

The company carried out a listing by introduction which means no new shares or fresh capital was raised in the transaction.

Tencent Music said one of its US-listed shares represented two of its Hong Kong shares.

The opening price was flat compared to its US stock which closed in New York on Tuesday at $4.58.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index is down 1.3% in early trade Wednesday and the tech index is off 1.5%.

Tencent Music’s US stock is down 33.1% so far in 2022, hit by negative sentiment towards Chinese tech stocks amid a regulatory crackdown on the sector.

China approves 73 games including one under NetEase, but none for Tencent

The company became the latest in a string of US-listed Chinese firms to opt for a second listing in Hong Kong to offset the threat of being delisted in New York due to a bilateral dispute between Washington and Beijing over access to auditing papers.

The two sides recently struck a deal to end the decade-long stand off and US officials have arrived in Hong Kong to start reviewing US-listed Chinese companies.

Tencent Music has a market capitalisation of $7.76 billion.

China tencent HongKong Tencent Music Entertainment Group

Comments

1000 characters

Tencent Music shares open at HK$18 each in Hong Kong debut

Intra-day update: Pakistan's rupee falls further against US dollar

First relief assistance flight from Russia lands in Karachi

Govt increases petrol price by Rs1.45, new rate stands at Rs237.43

Pakistan flood victims hit by disease outbreak amid stagnant water

UNGA: PM Shehbaz highlights need for collective action on climate change

Putin mobilises more troops for Ukraine, says West wants to destroy Russia

Oil prices surge more than 2% as Putin mobilises more troops

Cross-border payments to be centralised at TOD from Oct 1: SBP

Jamshoro coal power plant (Genco-1): KE interested in purchasing power

Incoming international passengers: Declaration of $10,000 or above forex made mandatory

Read more stories