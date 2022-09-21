Palm oil may retest resistance at 3,796 ringgit

SINGAPORE: Palm oil may retest a resistance at 3,796 ringgit per tonne, a break above which could lead to a gain into 3,847-3,897 ringgit.

The consolidation within a narrow range of 3,631-3,796 ringgit obscured the trending signals that had been pointing south.

The pause of the drop simply increases the chance of a further gain towards the Sept. 13 high of 3,912 ringgit.

Wave pattern suggests the development of a wave c which is capable of travelling into a range of 3,897-4,062 ringgit.

However, this wave won’t be confirmed until the contract breaks 3,796 ringgit, as the consolidation may turn out to be a bearish continuation pattern.

A break below 3,694 ringgit may be followed by a drop towards 3,542-3,608 ringgit range. On the daily chart, trending signals look neutral while the contract is stuck within the range of 3,647-3,891 ringgit.

An escape could suggest a direction.