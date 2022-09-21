AGL 6.50 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.46%)
ANL 9.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
AVN 76.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.07%)
BOP 5.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.19%)
CNERGY 5.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.57%)
EFERT 79.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.06%)
EPCL 56.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-0.98%)
FCCL 15.39 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.25%)
FFL 6.50 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (3.67%)
FLYNG 7.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.42%)
GGGL 10.40 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.1%)
GGL 16.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.18%)
GTECH 7.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.13%)
HUMNL 6.59 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.3%)
KEL 3.07 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.99%)
LOTCHEM 29.10 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.21%)
MLCF 27.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.25%)
OGDC 75.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.32%)
PAEL 15.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 5.36 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.19%)
PRL 17.20 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.58%)
SILK 1.09 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 10.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.64%)
TPL 8.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 19.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.6%)
TREET 24.07 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.63%)
TRG 115.12 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (0.37%)
UNITY 21.95 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (2.76%)
WAVES 11.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
WTL 1.16 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,127 Increased By 4.5 (0.11%)
BR30 15,355 Increased By 19.8 (0.13%)
KSE100 41,295 Increased By 74.5 (0.18%)
KSE30 15,474 Increased By 26.7 (0.17%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 21, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Palm oil may retest resistance at 3,796 ringgit

Reuters Published 21 Sep, 2022 10:48am
Follow us

SINGAPORE: Palm oil may retest a resistance at 3,796 ringgit per tonne, a break above which could lead to a gain into 3,847-3,897 ringgit.

The consolidation within a narrow range of 3,631-3,796 ringgit obscured the trending signals that had been pointing south.

The pause of the drop simply increases the chance of a further gain towards the Sept. 13 high of 3,912 ringgit.

Wave pattern suggests the development of a wave c which is capable of travelling into a range of 3,897-4,062 ringgit.

Palm oil may fall into 3,481-3,583 ringgit range

However, this wave won’t be confirmed until the contract breaks 3,796 ringgit, as the consolidation may turn out to be a bearish continuation pattern.

A break below 3,694 ringgit may be followed by a drop towards 3,542-3,608 ringgit range. On the daily chart, trending signals look neutral while the contract is stuck within the range of 3,647-3,891 ringgit.

An escape could suggest a direction.

Oil Palm

Comments

1000 characters

Palm oil may retest resistance at 3,796 ringgit

Intra-day update: Pakistan's rupee falls further against US dollar

Govt increases petrol price by Rs1.45, new rate stands at Rs237.43

PTI forms Tarin-led body to chart economic roadmap

Cross-border payments to be centralised at TOD from Oct 1: SBP

Aug 2022 FCA: KE to refund Rs7.2bn to consumers

Jamshoro coal power plant (Genco-1): KE interested in purchasing power

Incoming international passengers: Declaration of $10,000 or above forex made mandatory

PM forms body on Chinese IPPs, other matters

PM to narrate the story of flood-hit Pakistan

Tarin summoned by FIA over his ‘talk’ with KP minister

Read more stories