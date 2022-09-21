AGL 6.50 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.46%)
ANL 9.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
AVN 76.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.43%)
BOP 5.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.19%)
CNERGY 5.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.57%)
EFERT 79.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.09%)
EPCL 56.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.05%)
FCCL 15.38 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.18%)
FFL 6.53 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (4.15%)
FLYNG 7.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.42%)
GGGL 10.40 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.1%)
GGL 16.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.18%)
GTECH 7.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.13%)
HUMNL 6.59 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.3%)
KEL 3.07 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.99%)
LOTCHEM 29.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.1%)
MLCF 27.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.25%)
OGDC 75.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.38%)
PAEL 15.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 5.36 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.19%)
PRL 17.20 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.58%)
SILK 1.09 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 10.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.64%)
TPL 8.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 19.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.8%)
TREET 24.07 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.63%)
TRG 115.25 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (0.48%)
UNITY 21.95 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (2.76%)
WAVES 11.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
WTL 1.16 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,127 Increased By 4.1 (0.1%)
BR30 15,351 Increased By 15 (0.1%)
KSE100 41,293 Increased By 71.9 (0.17%)
KSE30 15,475 Increased By 27.4 (0.18%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 21, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Copper prices dip ahead of Fed’s interest rate decision

Reuters Published 21 Sep, 2022 10:45am
Follow us

BEIJING: Prices of copper, often used as an economic parameter, drifted lower on Wednesday as investors anticipated another aggressive interest rate hike from the US Federal Reserve.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange dipped 0.4% to $7,730 a tonne by 0141 GMT, while the most-traded October copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange was down 0.1% at 62,400 yuan ($8,872.46) a tonne.

The Fed started a two-day meeting on Tuesday, with rate futures traders pricing in an 83% chance of a 75 basis-point hike and a 17% probability of a 100 bps raise.

Fed watch

The US dollar strengthened to a near two-decade high on Tuesday, making it more expensive for holders of other currencies to buy greenback-priced commodities.

Some metals, however, were supported by expectations of strengthening demand in China thanks to strong operation rates among end-user manufacturers in September and October.

China’s commercial hub of Shanghai on Tuesday announced eight infrastructure projects with a total investment of 1.8 trillion yuan, to revive a COVID-impacted economy.

Copper under pressure as inventories rise ahead of Fed decision

ShFE nickel gained 0.8% to 195,980 yuan a tonne, tin rose 2% to 181,260 yuan a tonne, while aluminium lost 1.2% to 18,490 yuan a tonne, following data on Tuesday that showed global primary aluminium output rose 3.5% in August to 5.89 million tonnes.

LME aluminium slid 0.2% to $2,241 a tonne, lead was down 0.2% to $1,877 a tonne, zinc declined 0.2% to $3,121.50 a tonne.

Copper US Federal Reserve London Metal Exchange

Comments

1000 characters

Copper prices dip ahead of Fed’s interest rate decision

Intra-day update: Pakistan's rupee falls further against US dollar

Govt increases petrol price by Rs1.45, new rate stands at Rs237.43

PTI forms Tarin-led body to chart economic roadmap

Cross-border payments to be centralised at TOD from Oct 1: SBP

Aug 2022 FCA: KE to refund Rs7.2bn to consumers

Jamshoro coal power plant (Genco-1): KE interested in purchasing power

Incoming international passengers: Declaration of $10,000 or above forex made mandatory

PM forms body on Chinese IPPs, other matters

PM to narrate the story of flood-hit Pakistan

Tarin summoned by FIA over his ‘talk’ with KP minister

Read more stories