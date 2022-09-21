FPCCI chief lauds QCCI’s flood relief campaign

KARACHI: President of the FPCCI Irfan Iqbal Sheikh has applauded the flood relief campaign of the Quetta Chamber of Commerce and Industry (QCCI) that is aimed at providing emergency sustenance and assistance to the flood affectees of the unprecedented floods in Balochistan.

He said: “As president FPCCI, I thank QCCI on behalf of the entire business, industry and trade community of Pakistan for working tirelessly 24/7 to reach as many affected families as possible.”

He also paid glowing tribute to the exemplary leadership role of QCCI President Fida Hussain for his meticulous and swift launch of the relief efforts.

Irfan Iqbal Sheikh acknowledged the patronage of the relief campaign by the prominent business leaders of Quetta; namely, Ghulam Farooq, Haji Juma Khan and Mr. Wali Khan – and, the entire business community of Quetta for their selfless efforts in flood relief campaign under the umbrella of QCCI.

Mian Anjum Nisar, former president of FPCCI, apprised that QCCI is providing a number of essential goods to the flood affectees; including, but not limited to, water-proof tents; linen sheets; clean drinking water; dry eatables, e.g. roasted black chana, dates & biscuits; packaged milk & juices; formula milk powder for children of various ages; stitched or ready-to-wear clothes; plastic shoes; sanitary pads; raw food items such as rice, flour and lentils for people stuck in homes due to flooding outside; medical supplies for elderly, sick, mothers & children and dry fodder for the cattle as well.

Senator Haji Ghulam Ali, former president FPCCI, explained that the business community is also cooperating with the government and the armed forces to synergize the relief efforts for maximum affect. He also asked for protecting SMEs in these times of crisis as these are the real engine of economic growth and employment generation.

Mian Nasser Hyatt Maggo, former president FPCCI, maintained that QCCI has made us all proud and have saved many lives through provision of much needed sustenance goods and cash handouts as well. QCCI has become one of top entities who have come forward for flood relief for Quetta in particular and Balochistan in general.

Suleman Chawla, SVP FPCCI, extended his full support, from the platform of FPCCI, to QCCI to facilitate their effective and substantial efforts and endeavours. We should all come together to save and rehabilitate as many lives & families as possible.

Irfan Iqbal Sheikh has proposed a five-point agenda to protect the economy from further damage: (i) the government should negotiate the restructuring of external debts with IMF, World Bank, ADB, IDB, Paris Club and friendly countries to create fiscal space for flood relief & rebuilding activities (ii) detailed damage assessment should start immediately at every district, tehsil and village level; and, multilateral & bilateral donor conferences should be held and findings should be professionally & transparently presented to generate substantial donations from international community (iii) electricity bills of the businesses affected by floods should be waived for 3 months to enable them to continue their operations and keep generating employment opportunities (iv) natural rainwater passages and canals should be restored to their natural shapes before the monsoon season of the next year (v) a comprehensive plan to rehabilitate internally displaced people (IDPs) should be put in place with a deadline of 6 months along with the regular provision of food & medical facilities throughout the interim period.

