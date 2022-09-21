AGL 6.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.22%)
Pakistan

Beaconhouse Group donates Rs15m for flood relief

Press Release Published 21 Sep, 2022 05:57am
KARACHI: The Beaconhouse Group, the country’s largest network of private educational institutions, has donated Rs15 million through its charitable wing, the Mahmud Ali Kasuri (MAK) Welfare Trust, to assist flood-affected families by aiding relief and reconstruction work in the worst-hit areas of Pakistan.

Beaconhouse has collaborated with Akhuwat Foundation to help flood affectees by distributing 2,000 ration bags worth Rs10 million in DG Khan, Punjab; Nowshera, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa; Khairpur and Thatta, Sindh; and Pishin, Balochistan. These ration bags contain a variety of food items for approximately one month of sustenance for a family of six to seven individuals.

Additionally, a contribution of Rs 5 million is being made through MAK Welfare Trust for the long-term rehabilitation of the affected areas.

Additionally, through the Premier Diverse Learning Concepts (PDLC) project that works for school improvement, Beaconhouse Group also provided shelter to 400 families at a government adopted school in Kolab Jial, Sindh, along with food supplies and basic healthcare facilities for a month.

A week-long donation drive for clothing and bedding was also organized across more than 1,100 campuses of Beaconhouse, The Educators and Concordia Colleges nationwide. The collections of these were donated to Akhuwat Foundation’s Clothes Bank.

Reflecting upon the situation, Mrs Nasreen Mahmud Kasuri, Founder and Chairperson of Beaconhouse stated, “Beaconhouse is a strong advocate of social responsibility and is committed to carrying out public and community services through wide-ranging initiatives. Through the MAK Welfare Trust we have consistently supported Pakistan during trying times and will continue to do so. I am confident that together we can help rebuild the lives and homes of the millions affected.”

Beaconhouse group has always shown strong dedication towards the uplift and betterment of society and this alliance is yet another embodiment of it. Beaconhouse Group being the top education institute of Pakistan continues with its mission to serve the community and give back to society through multiple CSR activities.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Akhuwat Foundation Beaconhouse Group flood affectees Floods in Pakistan

