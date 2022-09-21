AGL 6.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.22%)
Armed robbers deprive woman journalist of valuables

Recorder Report Published 21 Sep, 2022 05:57am
ISLAMABAD: Armed dacoits looted the house of a senior woman journalist in Media Town in the limits of Lohi Bher police station in the wee hours of Tuesday.

Fouzia Shahid, the journalist, informed police that five armed robbers entered her house at around 3am by climbing a wall. She said that the robbers held her hostage at gunpoint and looted cash and other valuables.

The robbers also tortured her, she told police. Later, they made good their escape. The police have registered a case and started an investigation.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

