GDP ratio in education, health sectors declining, says governor

Recorder Report Published 21 Sep, 2022 05:57am
Follow us

LAHORE: Emphasizing the need for strengthening the linkages among academia, bureaucracy and development partners; Punjab Governor Muhammad Balighur Rehman said on Tuesday that there should be research and discussions on important topics with the collaboration of National School of Public Policy and the leading universities of the country.

The Governor attended the first annual two-day conference on Social Policy Financing at the National School of Public Policy (NSPP) Lahore as a special guest.

Rector National School of Public Policy Dr. Ijaz Munir, Dean National School of Public Policy Dr. Safdar Sohail, faculty of leading universities and others were present on this occasion.

Addressing the conference, the Governor said that the National School of Public Policy is playing an important role in training civil servants and preparing them to face the challenges of good governance and public service delivery. He said that he was happy to know that the School of Public Policy was promoting in-house research and think tanks. He said that the National School of Public Policy is playing an important role in public policy research in the country.

The Governor said that in the last 4 years, the GDP ratio in the education and health sectors was reduced instead of increasing while in order to provide education and health facilities, it is necessary that the economic development of the country and the rate of tax to GDP should be increased. He said that public policy dialogue is a good initiative.

