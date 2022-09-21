AGL 6.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.22%)
ANL 9.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
AVN 76.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.53%)
BOP 5.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.37%)
CNERGY 5.08 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.4%)
EFERT 79.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.31%)
EPCL 57.00 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (2.89%)
FCCL 15.20 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.66%)
FFL 6.27 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.97%)
FLYNG 7.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.69%)
GGGL 10.39 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.97%)
GGL 16.48 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (3.32%)
GTECH 7.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.49%)
HUMNL 6.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.65%)
KEL 3.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.27%)
LOTCHEM 29.04 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.45%)
MLCF 27.97 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.25%)
OGDC 75.99 Decreased By ▼ -1.92 (-2.46%)
PAEL 15.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.26%)
PIBTL 5.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.37%)
PRL 17.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.58%)
SILK 1.09 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 10.87 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.18%)
TPL 8.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 19.96 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.58%)
TREET 23.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.37%)
TRG 114.70 Decreased By ▼ -3.20 (-2.71%)
UNITY 21.36 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.47%)
WAVES 11.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.48%)
WTL 1.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.69%)
BR100 4,123 Decreased By -31.1 (-0.75%)
BR30 15,336 Decreased By -118.7 (-0.77%)
KSE100 41,221 Decreased By -299.7 (-0.72%)
KSE30 15,447 Decreased By -155.6 (-1%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 21, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Govt urged to prepare sound food security policy

Recorder Report Published 21 Sep, 2022 05:57am
Follow us

HYDERABAD: President Hyderabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry Adeel Siddiqui has said that recent floods had destroyed 50 percent rice crop of Pakistan, whereas cotton crop had been washed way, a direct loss to cotton exports.

Talking to a delegation of importers and exporters in HCCI office, he said that Pakistan was the fourth largest country in export rice. He said that Pakistani rice was famous for its aroma and nourishment values. He said that rice exports would fetch $2bn. He said that climate change driven weather patterns had caused massive rainfall leading to damages to rice and cotton crops.

Siddiqui said that cotton exports were badly affected besides spinning industry. He said that damages to tomato and onion crops would also lead to increased burden on imports.

Adeel Siddiqui maintained that according to Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) figures for 2021-22 food items worth $9b were imported and in 2020-21 exports cost stood at $8.34bn. He urged government to prepare a comprehensive food security policy, adding that ensuring a balance between imports and exports was indeed a challenge for government.

HCCI Chief stated that government should use its full energy in increasing Pakistan’s exports and assistance should be sought from commercial consulate of Pakistani embassies in whole world. He said that even after $1.16bn tranche’s approval from IMF, 7pc depreciation in value of Pakistani rupee was a matter of concern. Siddiqui said that World Bank and Asian Development’s Bank conditions should be satisfactorily met so that loan could be obtained for ensuring stability in US dollar’s rate.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

HCCI Adeel Siddiqui food security policy rice crop of Pakistan

Comments

1000 characters

Govt urged to prepare sound food security policy

Flood-borne diseases could get ‘out of control’ as deaths rise

PM to narrate the story of flood-hit Pakistan

Tarin summoned by FIA over his ‘talk’ with KP minister

PTI forms Tarin-led body to chart economic roadmap

Cross-border payments to be centralised at TOD from Oct 1: SBP

Aug 2022 FCA: KE to refund Rs7.2bn to consumers

Jamshoro coal power plant (Genco-1): KE interested in purchasing power

PM forms body on Chinese IPPs, other matters

Incoming international passengers: Declaration of $10,000 or above forex made mandatory

Flood response: World Bank’s $230m ‘CLICK’ project rated ‘moderately’ unsatisfactory

Read more stories