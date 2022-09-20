PM Shehbaz attends opening session of UNGA high-level debate

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Tuesday attended the opening session of the high-level general debate of the 77th Session of the United Nations General Assembly, Aaj News reported.

The Prime Minister’s Office said that the welcome reception was held for the heads of states and governments participating in the 77th session of the UNGA.

The premier also met French President Emmanuel Macron on the sidelines of the event.

During the reception, the prime minister also interacted with the Federal Chancellor of the Republic of Austria Karl Nehammer.

A meeting with the President of the European Union Council Charles Michel and participation in the Global Food Security Summit to be hosted by the president of Senegal and the African Union is also on the agenda of the prime minister’s visit.

On September 21, he would meet Managing Director of International Monetary Fund Kristalina Georgieva and President of World Bank David Malpass, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, and Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi.

PM Shehbaz to arrive in US tonight to attend UNGA session

Besides meeting with the UNGA president, the prime minister would also attend a dinner reception to be hosted by US President Joe Biden.

PM Sharif will also host a luncheon reception in honor of the Turkish president and his spouse, besides meeting with Finnish President Sauli Niinistö.

Meetings with Microsoft founder Bill Gates and UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, Chinese President Premier Li Keqiang, and Japanese PM Fumio Kishida are also part of the prime minister’s engagements.

He would also meet Luxembourg PM Xavier Bettel and Malaysian PM Ismail Sabri Yaakob on the same day.

On September 23, the prime minister would address the UNGA session and will also interact with prominent American media outlets.

The premier is being accompanied by Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Defence Minister Khawaja Asif, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Hina Rabbani Khar and Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb, and senior officials.