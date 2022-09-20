AGL 6.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.22%)
ANL 9.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
AVN 76.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.53%)
BOP 5.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.37%)
CNERGY 5.08 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.4%)
EFERT 79.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.31%)
EPCL 57.00 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (2.89%)
FCCL 15.20 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.66%)
FFL 6.27 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.97%)
FLYNG 7.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.69%)
GGGL 10.39 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.97%)
GGL 16.48 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (3.32%)
GTECH 7.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.49%)
HUMNL 6.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.65%)
KEL 3.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.27%)
LOTCHEM 29.04 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.45%)
MLCF 27.97 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.25%)
OGDC 75.99 Decreased By ▼ -1.92 (-2.46%)
PAEL 15.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.26%)
PIBTL 5.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.37%)
PRL 17.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.58%)
SILK 1.09 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 10.87 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.18%)
TPL 8.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 19.96 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.58%)
TREET 23.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.37%)
TRG 114.70 Decreased By ▼ -3.20 (-2.71%)
UNITY 21.36 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.47%)
WAVES 11.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.48%)
WTL 1.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.69%)
BR100 4,123 Decreased By -31.1 (-0.75%)
BR30 15,336 Decreased By -118.7 (-0.77%)
KSE100 41,221 Decreased By -299.7 (-0.72%)
KSE30 15,447 Decreased By -155.6 (-1%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 20, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Germany stresses Ukraine global impact before UN summit

AFP Published 20 Sep, 2022 03:27pm
Follow us

BERLIN: German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock vowed to support countries hardest hit by the fallout from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine as she headed to the UN General Assembly on Tuesday.

“The brutality of Russia’s war of aggression and its threat to the peace order in Europe have not blinded us to the fact that its dramatic effects are also clearly being felt in many other regions of the world,” Baerbock said.

“We are not only responsible for Europe, but together for the whole world,” she said.

Some 150 leaders from around the world will gather in New York from Tuesday for the United Nations’ massive annual summit, returning in person after two years of pandemic restrictions and video addresses.

Russia, Ukraine agree to swap 200 prisoners: Erdogan

The leaders should take the opportunity to “focus on the issues and concerns of our partners in Africa, Asia, Latin America and the Arab world”, Baerbock said.

The focus will also be on “how the horrific crimes committed in the name of Russia in Ukraine can be dealt with and prosecuted”, she added.

“We stand firmly by Ukraine and we will continue to support it – with everything it needs – so that the war and the immeasurable suffering of the people in Ukraine come to an end.”

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz is due to speak in New York on Tuesday, along with Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida.

New York Ukraine UN General Assembly Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida German Chancellor Olaf Scholz German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock Russia’s invasion of Ukraine Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan

Comments

1000 characters

Germany stresses Ukraine global impact before UN summit

Intra-day update: Rupee continues to lose value against US dollar

Pakistan flood-borne diseases kill 9 people

Government launches ‘Adopt A District’ programme for flood-affected regions

Russia, Ukraine agree to swap 200 prisoners: Erdogan

Apple to raise App Store prices in several countries including Pakistan from October

Oil prices up but expected Fed rate hike paints bearish picture

India promises Sri Lanka support through long-term investments

Angelina Jolie visits Pakistan for flood-relief efforts

Auto financing falls in August

Wheat imports put big strain on forex reserves: ADB

Read more stories