AGL 6.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.22%)
ANL 9.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
AVN 76.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.53%)
BOP 5.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.37%)
CNERGY 5.08 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.4%)
EFERT 79.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.31%)
EPCL 57.00 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (2.89%)
FCCL 15.20 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.66%)
FFL 6.27 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.97%)
FLYNG 7.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.69%)
GGGL 10.39 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.97%)
GGL 16.48 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (3.32%)
GTECH 7.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.49%)
HUMNL 6.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.65%)
KEL 3.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.27%)
LOTCHEM 29.04 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.45%)
MLCF 27.97 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.25%)
OGDC 75.99 Decreased By ▼ -1.92 (-2.46%)
PAEL 15.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.26%)
PIBTL 5.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.37%)
PRL 17.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.58%)
SILK 1.09 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 10.87 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.18%)
TPL 8.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 19.96 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.58%)
TREET 23.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.37%)
TRG 114.70 Decreased By ▼ -3.20 (-2.71%)
UNITY 21.36 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.47%)
WAVES 11.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.48%)
WTL 1.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.69%)
BR100 4,123 Decreased By -31.1 (-0.75%)
BR30 15,336 Decreased By -118.7 (-0.77%)
KSE100 41,221 Decreased By -299.7 (-0.72%)
KSE30 15,447 Decreased By -155.6 (-1%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 20, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

McDonald’s re-opens in war-torn Ukraine, but for delivery only

AFP Published 20 Sep, 2022 03:25pm
Follow us

KYIV: McDonald’s in Kyiv re-opened on Tuesday for the first time since Russia’s invasion, a sign life was returning to normal in the capital after nearly seven months of war.

The US burger chain said in a statement earlier that after talks with Ukrainian officials, security specialists and suppliers“ it would re-open at first for delivery only.

AFP reporters on Tuesday saw a queue of delivery company employees outside one of restaurants waiting to collect orders.

“In October, these three restaurants will fully re-open along with McDrive and express windows,” McDonald’s said in the statement.

Al Shaheer Corporation says it will supply beef products to McDonald’s Pakistan

“As part of the phased reopening program, seven more stores in Kyiv will open, followed by additional restaurants in the capital and other cities in the west of the country,” it added.

McDonald’s suspended operations in Ukraine on February 24 after Russia invaded.

The highly-anticipated relaunch was seen by many Ukrainians as a symbolic show of support, with the chain shuttered in Russia.

McDonald’s earlier this year sold its Russian restaurants to businessman Alexander Govor after announcing a complete exit from the country.

It said continuing to work in Russia was “no longer tenable, nor is it consistent with McDonald’s values”.

Ukraine KYIV McDonald’s

Comments

1000 characters

McDonald’s re-opens in war-torn Ukraine, but for delivery only

Intra-day update: Rupee continues to lose value against US dollar

Pakistan flood-borne diseases kill 9 people

Government launches ‘Adopt A District’ programme for flood-affected regions

Russia, Ukraine agree to swap 200 prisoners: Erdogan

Apple to raise App Store prices in several countries including Pakistan from October

Oil prices up but expected Fed rate hike paints bearish picture

India promises Sri Lanka support through long-term investments

Angelina Jolie visits Pakistan for flood-relief efforts

Auto financing falls in August

Wheat imports put big strain on forex reserves: ADB

Read more stories