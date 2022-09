SINGAPORE: New York December coffee may rise into the $2.2465-$2.2730 range, as it has broken resistance at $2.2080.

The rise on Monday was so strong that it confirmed a reversal of the downtrend from $2.4295.

The nature of the rise remains unknown.

Vietnam coffee up

It can be classified as a continuation of the uptrend or a bounce against the downtrend.

A break below $2.2080, now a support, may be followed by a drop into $2.1460-$2.1770 range.