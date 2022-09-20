AGL 6.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.53%)
ANL 9.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.31%)
AVN 76.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-0.66%)
BOP 5.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.67%)
CNERGY 5.02 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.2%)
EFERT 79.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.31%)
EPCL 57.10 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (3.07%)
FCCL 15.15 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.33%)
FFL 6.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.64%)
FLYNG 7.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.38%)
GGGL 10.41 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.17%)
GGL 16.42 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (2.95%)
GTECH 7.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.6%)
HUMNL 6.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.2%)
KEL 2.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.92%)
LOTCHEM 29.05 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.48%)
MLCF 27.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1%)
OGDC 76.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.81 (-2.32%)
PAEL 15.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.69%)
PIBTL 5.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.74%)
PRL 17.24 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.23%)
SILK 1.10 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.92%)
TELE 10.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPL 8.17 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.86%)
TPLP 20.05 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.04%)
TREET 24.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
TRG 115.40 Decreased By ▼ -2.50 (-2.12%)
UNITY 20.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.38%)
WAVES 11.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.3%)
WTL 1.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.69%)
BR100 4,119 Decreased By -35 (-0.84%)
BR30 15,326 Decreased By -128 (-0.83%)
KSE100 41,184 Decreased By -336.9 (-0.81%)
KSE30 15,445 Decreased By -157.6 (-1.01%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 20, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

India promises Sri Lanka support through long-term investments

Reuters Published 20 Sep, 2022 02:12pm
Follow us

COLOMBO: India said on Tuesday it would keep supporting Sri Lanka, mainly through long-term investments, after giving nearly $4 billion of financial help this year as its neighbour faced its worst economic crisis in more than seven decades.

Reuters reported last week citing sources that India did not plan to provide fresh financial support to Sri Lanka, as the island’s battered economy started to stabilise after a preliminary loan agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

“We continue to be supportive of Sri Lanka in all possible ways, in particular by promoting long-term investments from India in key economic sectors in Sri Lanka for its early economic recovery and growth,” the High Commission of India in Sri Lanka said in a statement.

India plans no more funding for Sri Lanka as IMF talks progress

It said India had ongoing development projects worth about $3.5 billion in Sri Lanka, whose president earlier this month asked his officials to resolve obstacles to projects backed by India.

He did not specify the obstacles or the projects. President Ranil Wickremesinghe has also said Sri Lanka will turn a free trade agreement with India into a comprehensive economic and technological partnership.

India International Monetary fund SriLanka

Comments

1000 characters

India promises Sri Lanka support through long-term investments

Intra-day update: Rupee continues to lose value against US dollar

Pakistan flood-borne diseases kill 9 people

Government launches ‘Adopt A District’ programme for flood-affected regions

Russia, Ukraine agree to swap 200 prisoners: Erdogan

Apple to raise App Store prices in several countries including Pakistan from October

Oil prices little changed on expectations that Fed rate hike will curb demand

Wheat imports put big strain on forex reserves: ADB

Naya Pakistan Certificates: rate of return revised upward

FBR analysing flood impact on revenue collection

Enhancement in limits: SBP makes key amendments to PRs for agri financing

Read more stories