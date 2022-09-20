AGL 6.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.76%)
ANL 9.77 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.21%)
AVN 76.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.27%)
BOP 5.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.3%)
CNERGY 5.06 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1%)
EFERT 79.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.01%)
EPCL 56.00 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.08%)
FCCL 15.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.53%)
FFL 6.23 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.32%)
FLYNG 7.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
GGGL 10.40 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.07%)
GGL 16.42 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (2.95%)
GTECH 8.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
HUMNL 6.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.35%)
KEL 3.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.62%)
LOTCHEM 29.00 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.31%)
MLCF 27.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.9%)
OGDC 77.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-0.85%)
PAEL 15.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.63%)
PIBTL 5.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.93%)
PRL 17.28 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.47%)
SILK 1.09 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 10.93 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.74%)
TPL 8.30 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.47%)
TPLP 20.05 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.04%)
TREET 24.20 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.79%)
TRG 117.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-0.48%)
UNITY 20.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.57%)
WAVES 11.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.17%)
WTL 1.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.85%)
BR100 4,143 Decreased By -10.6 (-0.25%)
BR30 15,436 Decreased By -18.3 (-0.12%)
KSE100 41,366 Decreased By -154.1 (-0.37%)
KSE30 15,525 Decreased By -77.8 (-0.5%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 20, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

New Zealand’s Guptill to play at seventh T20 World Cup

AFP Published 20 Sep, 2022 11:37am
Follow us

WELLINGTON: Martin Guptill is set to play at a seventh Twenty20 World Cup after New Zealand on Tuesday kept the nucleus of the squad beaten in last year’s final.

The 35-year-old batsman was in a 15-man squad under captain Kane Williamson for the World Cup in Australia, which starts on October 16.

Batsmen Finn Allen and Michael Bracewell will make their World Cup debuts as the only new faces in the squad which lost the 2021 final to Australia in the United Arab Emirates.

Only a handful of players have featured at seven T20 World Cups and Guptill is the first from New Zealand.

“It’s especially exciting for Finn and Michael, while Martin Guptill is preparing for his seventh Twenty20 World Cup, which in itself is an incredible achievement,” said coach Gary Stead.

“It’s great to have this tournament so soon after last year’s event in which we played some really good cricket, but couldn’t quite get over the line.

“With the nucleus of that squad retained along with the exciting additions of Finn and Michael, we should go into the tournament with plenty of optimism.”

Paceman Adam Milne has retained his place, while Devon Conway has been named as first-choice wicketkeeper after wearing the gloves during a series win in the West Indies last month.

England, Pakistan build for T20 World Cup in long-awaited series

As a warm-up, the Black Caps will play a home tri-series against Pakistan and Bangladesh starting in Christchurch on October 7.

New Zealand’s first Twenty20 World Cup game is against hosts Australia on October 22 in a repeat of last year’s final, before the Black Caps play England and Afghanistan.

New Zealand squad:

Kane Williamson (capt), Finn Allen, Trent Boult, Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway (wicketkeeper), Lockie Ferguson, Martin Guptill, Adam Milne, Daryl Mitchell, Jimmy Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee

T20 World Cup Twenty20 World Cup Finn Allen T20 World Cup in Australia Martin Guptill Michael Bracewell

Comments

1000 characters

New Zealand’s Guptill to play at seventh T20 World Cup

Intra-day update: Rupee continues to lose value against US dollar

Pakistan flood-borne diseases kill 9 people

Wheat imports put big strain on forex reserves: ADB

FBR analysing flood impact on revenue collection

Naya Pakistan Certificates: rate of return revised upward

Oil prices little changed on expectations that Fed rate hike will curb demand

Enhancement in limits: SBP makes key amendments to PRs for agri financing

Expert explains reasons behind world’s tepid response to this year’s floods

PM has a plateful of issues to discuss on UNGA sidelines

Shehbaz won’t get anything from US visit: IK

Read more stories