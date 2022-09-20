AGL 6.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.3%)
ANL 9.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.02%)
AVN 77.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-0.82%)
BOP 5.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.1%)
CNERGY 5.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.18%)
EFERT 79.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.50 (-1.85%)
EPCL 55.40 Decreased By ▼ -3.60 (-6.1%)
FCCL 15.10 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.53%)
FFL 6.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.05%)
FLYNG 7.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.09%)
GGGL 10.29 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.29%)
GGL 15.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.87%)
GTECH 8.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.59%)
HUMNL 6.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-5.65%)
KEL 3.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-4.35%)
LOTCHEM 28.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.3%)
MLCF 27.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.71%)
OGDC 77.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.5%)
PAEL 15.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.49%)
PIBTL 5.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.56%)
PRL 17.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.71%)
SILK 1.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.8%)
TELE 10.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1%)
TPL 8.10 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.5%)
TPLP 19.65 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (2.99%)
TREET 24.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-2.79%)
TRG 117.90 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (0.94%)
UNITY 21.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.24%)
WAVES 11.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.12%)
WTL 1.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.84%)
BR100 4,154 Decreased By -31.9 (-0.76%)
BR30 15,454 Decreased By -164.4 (-1.05%)
KSE100 41,521 Decreased By -158.9 (-0.38%)
KSE30 15,603 Decreased By -45.4 (-0.29%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 20, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

PM attends funeral

APP Published 20 Sep, 2022 05:51am
Follow us

LONDON: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday joined world leaders and members of the royal family at the state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II, held at the Westminster Abbey.

The prime minister especially flew in to attend the last rites and funeral of the Queen, who passed away on September 8 at the age of 96.

Over 500 representatives from other countries, including United States President Joe Biden, China’s Vice President Wang Qishan, Japan’s Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako, Jordan’s King Abdullah, Belgium’s King Philippe, and Queen Mathilde, and 2,000 royal family members attended the Westminster Abbey Service ahead of the Queen’s funeral later in the evening.

The prime minister also penned his condolatory message in the official condolence book at the Church House, conveying grief to the royal family, the people, and the Government of the United Kingdom over the demise of Queen Elizabeth II.

Earlier, the prime minister was received at the Great West Door by the Dean and Chapter of Westminster, and escorted to his seat in the Lantern.

PM Shehbaz to attend Queen Elizabeth’s funeral

Queen Elizabeth will be laid to rest at St George’s Chapel in Windsor next to the grave of his deceased husband Duke of Edinburgh Phillip.

On Sunday, PM Shehbaz Sharif met King Charles III during the reception hosted by him for the visiting dignitaries and extended condolences to him over the passing of his mother Queen Elizabeth II.

The prime minister said the late monarch was a source of inspiration and strength for generations of the Commonwealth citizens.

He also recalled that the people of Pakistan had fond memories of Her Majesty’s two visits to the country, adding the bond of affection between the Royal family and the Pakistani nation had only strengthened with time.

Shehbaz Sharif Queen Elizabeth Prime Minister Westminster Abbey Queen Elizabeth's funeral

Comments

Comments are closed.

PM attends funeral

FBR analysing flood impact on revenue collection

Children’s deaths clarion call for the world: PM

Elizabeth: world pays farewell to a revered monarch

ECP reserves its verdict in crucial Toshakhana case

IHC quashes terrorism charges against IK

Shehbaz won’t get anything from US visit: IK

COAS, China’s defence minister discuss CPEC

India, Saudi Arabia discuss starting rupee-riyal trade

India’s top lender asks exporters to trade with Bangladesh in rupee, taka

Read more stories