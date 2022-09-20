Elahi issues guidelines for completion of development schemes

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi has asked the administrative secretaries to ensure timely and proper utilization of development funds to achieve desired results while the performance of the officers will be linked with the completion of the development projects.

While delivering a keynote speech at the ‘Secretaries Conference’ at Darbar Hall of the Civil Secretariat on Monday, the CM issued guidelines for the early completion of development schemes, achievement of good governance targets and price control, and emphasised that a decision on the summary or file should be made within two days positively. An implementation mechanism will be determined to ensure speedy disposal of the summary or file in the Chief Minister’s Office, he added.

Similarly, tenure postings will be ensured so that the officers could perform and deliver duties wholeheartedly. Alongside this, the personal issues of officers will also be resolved on priority, he mentioned.

The proposal to restore the magisterial system for price control was also considered and the CM ordered a feasible mechanism for controlling prices.

The secretaries’ offices will be opened to the public from 9:30 am to 11:00 am daily, he said and emphasised that the common man’s problems should be solved in their cities and they shouldn’t have to go all the way to Lahore for this.

“Together we have to fulfil the mission of welfare of the nation. I want the bureaucrats of my team to serve the people with peace and satisfaction,” he told. He said that officers and employees are my strength. Welfare projects will be implemented as a result of collective wisdom. Whatever project is started, all efforts should be made to complete it wholeheartedly, the CM stressed.

Elahi said that the scope of land centres will be expanded up to the Kanungo level to benefit farmers. A lot of reforms could be introduced in the archaic prison system with good administrative planning and firm intention; he maintained. He announced that the teachers’ training programmes will be made more efficient and effective to improve educational standards.

The CM disclosed that an Act would be introduced to curb drugs in educational institutions and, now the heads of the educational institutions will also be held responsible for the use of drugs by their students. I will personally monitor all the issues myself, he concluded.

Secretaries of the South Punjab, Secretariat from Multan and Bahawalpur participated through a video link while the secretaries of local government and industries departments attended the meeting from the field through a video link.

