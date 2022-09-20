AGL 6.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.3%)
Cotton’s spot rate sheds Rs300 amid steady trading

Recorder Report Published 20 Sep, 2022 05:51am
LAHORE: The Spot Rate Committee of the Karachi Cotton Association (KCA) on Monday decreased the spot rate by Rs 300 per maund and closed it at Rs 22,200 per maund. The local cotton market remained steady and the trading volume remained satisfactory.

Cotton Analyst Naseem Usman said that the rate of cotton in Sindh is in between Rs 19,000 to Rs 21,500 per maund. The rate of cotton in Punjab is in between Rs 21,000 to Rs 23,000 per maund.

The rate of Phutti in Sindh is between Rs 6,500 to Rs 9,000 per 40 Kg. The rate of Phutti in Punjab is in between Rs 8,500 to Rs 12,000 per 40 Kg. The rate of cotton in Balochistan is in between Rs 19,000 to Rs 20,000 per maund.

400 bales of Khair Pur were sold at Rs 21,400 per maund, 1000 bales of Tando Adam were sold at Rs 20,000 to Rs 21,000 per maund, 1200 bales of Shahdad Pur were sold at Rs 20,500 per maund, 200 bales of Fort Abbas were sold at Rs 23,500 per maund and 600 bales of Layyah were sold at Rs 21,000 per maund.

The Spot Rate Committee of the Karachi Cotton Association on Monday decreased the spot rate by Rs 300 per maund and closed it at Rs 22,200 per maund. The price of Polyester Fiber was increased by Rs 5 per kg and was available at Rs 305 per kg.

