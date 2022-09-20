AGL 6.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.3%)
Hashoo Group World Corporate Golf Challenge: Three decades of success

Press Release Published 20 Sep, 2022 07:30am
ISLAMABAD: World Corporate Golf Challenge (WCGC) is the largest corporate golf tournament in the world and since its inception nearly three decades ago, over one million golfers have competed across the globe for a chance to represent their company and country at the World Finals. Loco Services is the licence holder of WCGC in Pakistan, and the official country partner of Heritage World Cup, GEC Open and World Golf and Business Club.

Following the success of the recent years WCGC tournaments, Hashoo Group, the Title Sponsor of the 6th edition of Hashoo Group World Corporate Golf Challenge (WCGC), in collaboration with Loco Services hosted four events in three cities - Karachi, Islamabad, and Lahore this year, on 28th August, 11th September and 17th–18th September respectively.

Held across the three major cities in Pakistan, the tournament was attended by Haseeb Gardezi, COO, Hospitality and Education Division, Shakir Bhura, CFO, Hospitality and Real Estate Division, Hashoo Group, and Asim Ibrahim, SVPO, Hashoo Hotels, along with the top golfers from Corporate Sector, and Geo Super, as the exclusive media partner.

The winning team of the South Region (Karachi) was Lucky One: Ahmad Noman and Malik Murtaza. North Region (Islamabad) winning team was PAEC: Imran Ahmed Khan and Shahid Aman. The winning team from Central Region (Lahore) was DCC Developers: Shahnawaz Durrani and Saqib Rehman. A total of fifteen top teams, five from each region, competed against each other in the WCGC National Final, held at the Royal Palm Golf and Country Club, Lahore on 18th September.

The winning team of the National Final of Hashoo Group World Corporate Golf Challenge Pakistan, DCC Developers: Shahnawaz Durrani and Saqib Rehman will represent Pakistan at World Final in Tenerife, Spain, during October 2022.

