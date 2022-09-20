AGL 6.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.3%)
ANL 9.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.02%)
AVN 77.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-0.82%)
BOP 5.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.1%)
CNERGY 5.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.18%)
EFERT 79.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.50 (-1.85%)
EPCL 55.40 Decreased By ▼ -3.60 (-6.1%)
FCCL 15.10 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.53%)
FFL 6.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.05%)
FLYNG 7.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.09%)
GGGL 10.29 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.29%)
GGL 15.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.87%)
GTECH 8.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.59%)
HUMNL 6.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-5.65%)
KEL 3.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-4.35%)
LOTCHEM 28.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.3%)
MLCF 27.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.71%)
OGDC 77.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.5%)
PAEL 15.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.49%)
PIBTL 5.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.56%)
PRL 17.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.71%)
SILK 1.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.8%)
TELE 10.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1%)
TPL 8.10 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.5%)
TPLP 19.65 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (2.99%)
TREET 24.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-2.79%)
TRG 117.90 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (0.94%)
UNITY 21.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.24%)
WAVES 11.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.12%)
WTL 1.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.84%)
BR100 4,154 Decreased By -31.9 (-0.76%)
BR30 15,454 Decreased By -164.4 (-1.05%)
KSE100 41,521 Decreased By -158.9 (-0.38%)
KSE30 15,603 Decreased By -45.4 (-0.29%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 20, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

US adds Iran cargo planes flying to Russia to export violation list

Reuters Published 20 Sep, 2022 12:08am
Follow us

WASHINGTON: The US Commerce Department on Monday said it will add three Iranian cargo planes serving Russia to a list of aircraft believed to violate US export controls under the Biden administration's sanctions.

Using commercially available data, the Commerce Department identified Boeing 747s operated by Mahan Air, Qeshm Fars Air and Iran Air transporting goods, including electronic items, to Russia in apparent violation of stringent US export controls on Russia related to its invasion of Ukraine. These are the first three Iranian airplanes identified, the department said.

The department has warned that any refueling, maintenance, repair, spare parts or services violate US export controls and subject companies to US enforcement actions.

US says Russia receives Iranian combat drones, many faulty

Iran has publicly announced its intention to expand cooperation with Russia in the aviation sector by providing spare parts for its airplanes, the Commerce Department said.

With the additions, there were 183 aircraft on the list for apparent violations of US export controls, the department said. The three Iranian airlines identified Monday were already subject to a variety of restrictions by the US government.

Assistant Secretary of Commerce for Export Enforcement Matthew Axelrod said US "controls, especially on items such as electronics and aircraft parts, have degraded Russia’s defense industrial base, severely restricted their access to the world economy."

"When Russia seeks to engage pariah states like Iran in order to backfill for what the international community has cut off, we will take action to thwart such attempts and disrupt such connections," he added.

US government US Commerce Department US export Iranian airlines export violation list Iran cargo planes

Comments

1000 characters

US adds Iran cargo planes flying to Russia to export violation list

PSO eyes building $500mn LNG terminal near Karachi: report

Oil little changed as markets debate fed hikes and supply woes

Queen Elizabeth’s coffin lowered into vault ahead of private burial

IHC orders dismissal of terrorism charges against Imran Khan

Inflation in Pakistan expected to be over 26% in September: report

Terror case registered against PML-N's Marriyum Aurangzeb, Javed Latif

By-polls will be postponed if code violations continue, ECP warns KP govt

Babar Azam hopes to regain batting form in England T20Is

Pakistan urges OIC to push for appointment of UN envoy to combat Islamophobia

Taliban release American engineer Frerichs in prisoner swap

Read more stories