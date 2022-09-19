By-polls will be postponed if code violations continue, ECP warns KP govt

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) warned Monday that it would postpone by-elections in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa if the provincial government continued the violation of the code of conduct, APP reported.

By-elections on eight NA seats, including four KP constituencies, are scheduled for October 16. These seats where elections are being held comprise NA-22 Mardan, NA-24 Charsadda, NA-31 Peshawar, NA-45 Kurram, NA-108 Faisalabad, NA-118 Nankana Sahib, NA-237 Malir, and NA-239 Korangi.

An ECP meeting chaired by Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja took strict notice of frequent violations of the election laws, and the use of government machinery and helicopters by the KP chief minister, ministers, and advisers.

The ECP directed the KP chief secretary and advocate general to convey to the provincial government its zero tolerance of the election laws’ violations, vowing that it would exercise its constitutional powers under Article 218 (3) of the Constitution for ensuring equal opportunities for all political parties and candidates in the by-elections.

The commission also directed the chief secretary to take measures for ensuring peaceful and impartial by-elections in the province.

Besides the ECP members, secretary and other senior officers, the KP chief secretary, and advocate general also attended the meeting.