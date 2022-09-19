AGL 6.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.3%)
China thanks Pakistan army for providing safe, secure environment to CPEC

  • Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa meets Chinese Defence Minister Wei Fenghe
BR Web Desk Published September 19, 2022
China has thanked Pakistan armed forces for taking special measures to provide a safe and secure environment for China–Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) projects, and expressed hope for their timely completion.

This was stated by Chinese Defence Minister Wei Fenghe who met Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa, currently on a two-day official visit to China, according to Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

Fenghe said the development of CPEC is aimed at bringing more benefits and prosperity to both countries and termed Pak-China military cooperation as "an important pillar of bilateral relations".

Chinese firm donates $250,000 for flood-hit people of Balochistan

Fenghe conveyed to the COAS his grief over the devastation caused by ongoing floods in Pakistan and offered sincere condolence to the families of the victims.

"He [Fenghe] said China is willing to provide technical assistance for flood relief efforts in Pakistan and also appreciated Pakistan Army’s rescue and relief efforts in flood affected areas," ISPR said.

The COAS thanked the Chinese minister for his sentiments and continued support to Pakistan.

Earlier, Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Miftah Ismail highlighted the importance of CPEC projects in the development and progress of the region and strengthening of Pakistan-China fraternal bonds.

