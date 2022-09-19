AGL 6.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.3%)
ANL 9.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
AVN 78.10 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.58%)
BOP 5.50 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.92%)
CNERGY 5.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.39%)
EFERT 80.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.68%)
EPCL 58.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.68%)
FCCL 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.13%)
FFL 6.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.95%)
FLYNG 7.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.41%)
GGGL 10.32 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.58%)
GGL 16.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.25%)
GTECH 8.21 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
HUMNL 7.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.28%)
KEL 3.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.48%)
LOTCHEM 29.33 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.14%)
MLCF 27.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.53%)
OGDC 78.40 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.13%)
PAEL 16.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.25%)
PIBTL 5.43 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.56%)
PRL 17.57 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.4%)
SILK 1.11 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 11.05 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.82%)
TPL 8.06 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 19.31 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.21%)
TREET 24.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.65%)
TRG 120.01 Increased By ▲ 3.21 (2.75%)
UNITY 21.15 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.24%)
WAVES 11.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.86%)
WTL 1.19 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,193 Increased By 6.7 (0.16%)
BR30 15,668 Increased By 49.4 (0.32%)
KSE100 41,803 Increased By 123.9 (0.3%)
KSE30 15,736 Increased By 87.7 (0.56%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 19, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Biden says ‘remains to be seen’ if he’ll seek second term

AFP Published 19 Sep, 2022 10:57am
Follow us

WASHINGTON: US President Joe Biden said in an interview aired Sunday that he has yet to decide whether he will seek a second term in 2024, despite previously having stated he will run again.

Biden, who turns 80 in November, told CBS’ “60 Minutes” program that reelection is his “intention.”

“But it’s just an intention. But is it a firm decision that I run again? That remains to be seen,” he said. “It’s much too early,” Biden said, calling himself “a great respecter of fate.”

When it was pointed out that he was already the oldest person ever in the job, Biden shot back: “pretty good shape, huh?”

Biden says Covid pandemic in US ‘is over’

To the question of whether he was fit, Biden said simply: “Watch me,” arguing that the way to judge him was by his actions.

“It’s a matter of that old expression of ‘proof of the pudding,’” he said.

But Biden acknowledged that his low approval ratings reflected that the country is in “a really difficult time.”

Previously, the White House said repeatedly that Biden will run again in 2024.

US president Joe Biden

Comments

1000 characters

Biden says ‘remains to be seen’ if he’ll seek second term

Intra-day update: Rupee weakens marginally, hovers at 236-237 level

There will be no debt default despite floods, vows Miftah

Oil prices climb on weak dollar, supply concerns

PM expresses sympathy for devasation caused by Hurricane Nanmodal in Japan

Govt clueless: Tarin

Income tax returns form: FBR urged to resolve all technical issues

Minister briefed about WB’s RISE-II, PACE-II programmes

Address to UNGA: PM to make a strong case for flood-ravaged Pakistan

Tax expert criticises ‘overstaffed’ FBR

SFD confirms one-year extension of $3bn deposit

Read more stories