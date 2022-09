ISLAMABAD: The National Highway and Motorway Police (NH&MP) issued fresh advisory for commuters that the M2 motorway has been shut down near Thokar Niaz Baig for construction work.

NH&MP said that traffic has been diverted at the M-2 motorway near Thokar Niaz Baig Loop, NHA Office towards the north.

In a tweet, motorway police said that the M2 motorway has been diverted at Thokar Niaz Baig, Lahore city entrance from M2 and G.T Road, due to repair and construction work on the road.