AGL 6.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-3.24%)
ANL 9.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.4%)
AVN 77.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.45%)
BOP 5.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.8%)
CNERGY 5.07 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.2%)
EFERT 81.00 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (0.76%)
EPCL 59.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 15.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.53%)
FFL 6.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.47%)
FLYNG 7.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.95%)
GGGL 10.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.82%)
GGL 16.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.68%)
GTECH 8.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
HUMNL 7.08 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (3.81%)
KEL 3.22 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.88%)
LOTCHEM 29.29 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (3.13%)
MLCF 28.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.53%)
OGDC 78.30 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.24%)
PAEL 16.14 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
PIBTL 5.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.82%)
PRL 17.50 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
SILK 1.11 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.91%)
TELE 10.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.54%)
TPL 8.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.49%)
TPLP 19.08 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.22%)
TREET 24.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.36%)
TRG 116.80 Increased By ▲ 6.89 (6.27%)
UNITY 21.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.4%)
WAVES 11.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.61%)
WTL 1.19 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.85%)
BR100 4,186 Increased By 8.5 (0.2%)
BR30 15,619 Increased By 203.2 (1.32%)
KSE100 41,679 Decreased By -92.6 (-0.22%)
KSE30 15,648 Decreased By -36.4 (-0.23%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 19, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Murad, Ahsan discuss shortfall in relief goods

Recorder Report Published 19 Sep, 2022 05:45am
Follow us

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah and Federal Minister for Planning Ahsan Iqbal in their meeting at CM House discussed the overall flood situation, demand-supply gap of relief goods distributed so far, and the restoration of damaged highways and railway lines.

Ahsan told the chief minister that the prime minister has sent him to discuss the shortfall of relief goods and explore ways and means to arrange them.

The Chief Minister said that 250,000 tents have been arranged and distributed among the affected people so far, but the demand stands at 1.5 million.

Shah said that the flood water is being drained out from the villages and towns; therefore people would return to their homes shortly. “But they would be in need of tents till their houses are reconstructed,” he said. He said that he has approached friendly countries for procurement of tents, and they are trying to help us.

The federal minister said that he would also approach some embassies and find out some major vendors to meet the requirement of tents.

Another issue that came under discussion between the two was the restoration of railway tracks and damaged highways in Sindh. The chief minister said that the federal minister for railways was working on the restoration of the submerged and damaged tracks for which he has visited the sites and held meetings with the provincial ministers. As far as the restoration of highways, the chief minister said that he had held a meeting with the federal minister for communication Maulana Asad Mahmood along with chairman NHA and other team members.

Murad said that Asad Mahmood has assured that the damaged portions of the National Highway would be restored on priority and the Indus Highway restoration would be taken up once the inundated portions of the road were cleared. “We are working on disposing of the water from Indus Highway near KN Shah and other locations,” the he said.

The chief minister and the visiting federal minister said the quantum of devastation was so huge that it could only be fixed with the support of the international community. “The international community has been sensitized with the visit of the UN Secretary-General and his appeals to the international community.”

They agreed to keep each other in the loop on the relief work, demand and gap of relief goods so that the NDMA platform could be used to arrange the required stuff.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Syed Murad Ali Shah Ahsan iqbal Sindh Chief Minister Federal Minister for Planning Floods in Pakistan flood relief goods

Comments

1000 characters

Murad, Ahsan discuss shortfall in relief goods

There will be no debt default despite floods, vows Miftah

SFD confirms one-year extension of $3bn deposit

IMF to work with international community

Govt clueless: Tarin

Income tax returns form: FBR urged to resolve all technical issues

Minister briefed about WB’s RISE-II, PACE-II programmes

Address to UNGA: PM to make a strong case for flood-ravaged Pakistan

Shehbaz meets Nawaz, Dar at Hassan’s office

Tax expert criticises ‘overstaffed’ FBR

Profit rate by CDNS: Retrospective downward revision declared as ‘misrule’

Read more stories