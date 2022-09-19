Rabi-ul-Awwal likely to begin on 28th

KARACHI: Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has predicted that there is ‘no chance’ of sighting the new moon of Rabi-ul-Awwal, 1444 AH on the evening of Sep. 26 i.e., 29th of Safar. Thus, the first day of Rabi-ul-Awwal will likely fall on Wednesday September 28.

The new moon of Rabi-ul-Awwal, 1444 AH will be born on crossing conjunction point at 02:54 Pakistan Standard Time (PST) on Sept. 26, 2022 (Monday), weather department said in a statement.

According to astronomical parameters, there is ‘no chance’ of sighting the new moon of Rabi-ul-Awwal, 1444 AH on the evening of Monday Sep. 26 i.e. 29th of Safar. The weather is expected to be fair or partly cloudy in most parts of the country on the evening of Monday Sep. 26, according to the climate record.

The Eid Milad-un-Nabi (12th day of Rabi-ul-Awwal), is projected to be fall on Sunday (October 09).

A meeting of the Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee is expected to be held on the evening of September 26 for sighting the new moon of Rabi-ul-Awwal 1444 AH.

The meeting of Zonal and District Ruet-e-Hilal committees also expected to be held for collecting evidence in respect of sighting of the new moon at their respective offices.