Sep 19, 2022
MQM-P opposes demolition of Khursheed Begum hall

INP Published 19 Sep, 2022 06:07am
KARACHI: Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) on Sunday opposed demolition of Khursheed Begum Hall and instead suggested that it could be used for academic or welfare activities.

Speaking to media, party’s deputy convener Khawaja Izharul Hassan said that the Khursheed Begum Hall was previously used for MQM-P’s political and welfare activities.

“We could allow its use for academic and welfare activities. The concerned authorities should speak to us as we are ready to extend our cooperation.”

Khawaja Izhar said that there are multiple office of political parties built illegally but no action was taken against them. “We are ready to pay the price of the land to secure possession if administration would approach us,” he added.

The district administration on Saturday declared Khursheed Begum Memorial Hall, former MQM secretariat, illegal and directed the Karachi Development Authority (KDA) to restore the building to its original status.

MQMP Khursheed Begum hall Khawaja Izharul Hassan

