Punjab CM expresses satisfaction over Chehlum arrangements

LAHORE: Chief Minister Punjab Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi expressed satisfaction over the arrangements made for the Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain RA across Punjab including Lahore. CM himself oversaw the security arrangements being made on the Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain RA till late at night and reviewed the arrangements being made for the facilitation of Azadaron.

CM kept himself posted of every moment about the arrangements being made for the security of processions and Majalis. CM remained in contact with the concerned officials till late at night and issued necessary directions in this regard. CM stated that by the grace of Allah Almighty and by dint of doing unceasing hard work by the police, administration and the concerned departments enabled us to maintain peace across the province. CM lauded the Cabinet Committee for Law and Order along with the political and the administrative team on performing commendable duties and paid them well done compliment.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Punjab Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi met with the Assembly Members and ticket holders including Member Punjab Assembly Hafiz Ammar Yasir, Rasikh, MNA Sardar Zulfiqar Ali Khan Dullah, Fozia Behram, Malik Fida Hussain, District President Pir Waqar Hussain, ticket holder from Sargodha Usama Mela and others.

Matters pertaining to overall political situation and to resolve problems of the constituencies came under discussion during the meeting. The Assembly Members lauded the steps being taken by the Punjab government under the leadership of CM Pervaiz Elahi to help the flood affectees. CM announced to upgrade Talagang Hospital along with increasing the number of beds upto 100 adding that progress will also be seen in the far flung areas of Punjab including Talagang. He emphasised that the backward and the neglected areas will be given equal progress adding that the development projects will be chalked out in consultation with the Assembly members. CM denounced that the PML-N government had put the welfare projects of his tenure on the back burner for the sake of their political ego.He reprimanded that the PML-N did a grave injustice to the people of Punjab by halting his welfare projects. CM highlighted that a record number of development works were being done for the convenience and facilitation of the people during his previous tenure adding that the politics of opponents is only limited to displaying pomp and show. CM underscored that even earlier we made a record of doing public service and InshaAllah will set new public service records even now.

