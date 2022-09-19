AGL 6.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-3.24%)
Omega welcomes star athletes to its watch-making HQ

Press Release Published 19 Sep, 2022 06:40am
KARACHI: Following a successful season at the Wanda Diamond League, the official timekeeper Omega has welcomed some of the biggest names in athletics to an exclusive visit at the brand’s watch-making HQ.

The last leg of the sporting series took place at Weltklasse Zurich on September 7th and 8th, completing another year of impressive performances and new records. At each of the 13 meets, Omega was on hand with its world-class expertise and renowned technology.

Fresh from the 2022 competition, a special group of Omega friends has now been shown inside the brand’s museum and state-of-the-art production facilities in Biel, Switzerland, where the qualities of precision, excellence, and dedication are on full display.

Those in attendance included: Yulimar Rojas – Venezuelan triple jumper, Yaroslava Mahuchikh – Ukrainian high jumper, Gabrielle Thomas – American sprinter, Dalilah Muhammad – American 400m hurdler, Lieke Klaver – Dutch sprinter, Noah Lyles – American sprinter, Thomas Röhler – German javelin thrower, Femke Bol – Dutch 400m sprinter and 400m hurdler, Ajla Del Ponte – Swiss sprinter and Keely Hodgkinson – British 800m runner.

