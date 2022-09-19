AGL 6.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-3.24%)
Economic, political chaos: ATP calls for formation of joint board

Published 19 Sep, 2022
PESHAWAR: Amun Taraqqi Party (ATP) chairman Muhammad Faiq Shah has termed reforms are imperative for sustainable economic growth and development in country. He said formation of a joint board was a prime solution to overcome with present economic and political chaos.

Shah while addressing a meeting in the party’s central secretariat on Sunday stated that his party is delivering a revolutionary manifesto to people, for which, a struggle continue from gross root to central level, he added.

The meeting was attended by ATP think tanks. It was decided to present a comprehensive reform agenda before the nation.

The forum was agreed to launch a joint struggle for improvement in the present justice system in collaboration with all adequate/worthy forces and think tanks.

Faiq told the meeting that comprehensive reforms for education, agriculture, electoral system and justice have been prepared.

He viewed that justice is people’s constitutional rights, which should be delivered to every segment of the society.

The ATP chairman noticed the exploitative segment has besieged the whole system and people for the last 75 years, saying that it has been necessitated to liberate people from them.

Shah attributed that the country has sunk into flood, natural calamity and economic downturn owing to negligence and incompetence of these segments and the current oppressive system.

Our youth are fully capable of bringing real democracy through struggle wherein justice and public authority would be made possible, he added.

Furthermore, he said ATP for the last five years has conveyed a message through ‘door-to-door’ a vigorous campaign in every nook and corner across the country.

He claimed a large number of people have become part of the party struggle and movement for justice and public authority.

Shah vowed the party’s struggle would be further strengthened till provision of justice to every segment of the society.

Earlier, the meeting decided to put a reform agenda before the nation on which ATP chairman Faiq Shah fully agreed.

The party leader invited the whole nation for participation in the collective reforms agenda and asked them to play their part in the struggle for framing a holistic national policy.

