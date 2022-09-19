AGL 6.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-3.24%)
ANL 9.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.4%)
AVN 77.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.45%)
BOP 5.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.8%)
CNERGY 5.07 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.2%)
EFERT 81.00 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (0.76%)
EPCL 59.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 15.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.53%)
FFL 6.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.47%)
FLYNG 7.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.95%)
GGGL 10.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.82%)
GGL 16.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.68%)
GTECH 8.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
HUMNL 7.08 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (3.81%)
KEL 3.22 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.88%)
LOTCHEM 29.29 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (3.13%)
MLCF 28.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.53%)
OGDC 78.30 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.24%)
PAEL 16.14 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
PIBTL 5.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.82%)
PRL 17.50 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
SILK 1.11 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.91%)
TELE 10.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.54%)
TPL 8.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.49%)
TPLP 19.08 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.22%)
TREET 24.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.36%)
TRG 116.80 Increased By ▲ 6.89 (6.27%)
UNITY 21.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.4%)
WAVES 11.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.61%)
WTL 1.19 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.85%)
BR100 4,186 Increased By 8.5 (0.2%)
BR30 15,619 Increased By 203.2 (1.32%)
KSE100 41,679 Decreased By -92.6 (-0.22%)
KSE30 15,648 Decreased By -36.4 (-0.23%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 19, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Imran holds third telethon to raise funds for flood victims

Recorder Report Published 19 Sep, 2022 06:59am
Follow us

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan on Sunday held a third telethon to raise funds for the flood affected people in which more than Rs 114 crore pledges were made.

Donors, particularly overseas Pakistanis as well as from within the country, made pledges via the live telethon, he held for the third time.

In the first two hours, more than Rs 114 crore were pledged till the filing of this report.

Addressing the telethon, Imran Khan said that the collected funds will be distributed in a transparent manner, adding that his government had also set up a transparent method of distribution of money during Covid-19 pandemic.

He said that never in the country’s history Rs 10 billion have been collected in five hours. He said that the real challenge will be the reconstruction and rehabilitation phase.

The PTI chairman also questioned Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif for visiting abroad – London and New York for addressing the UN General Assembly session. “We have a worst disaster in the country and which country’s prime minister goes on foreign trips when there is such a huge disaster at home?” he questioned, adding that not only the Prime Minister but the foreign minister is also on a foreign trip.

Senior PTI leader Sania Nishtar, while giving details of the donation collected in the previous two such telethons, said that Rs 11.2 billion pledges were made and so far Rs 3.2 billion received in the accounts. She said that donors are sending $18.8 million through credit cards, but there is some difficulties and after resolving the issue these amount will also be received in the accounts. She said that all the funds are deposited in the accounts of the chief ministers.

She said that a mechanism is being made to spend the money in a transparent manner after conducting a survey in the flood hit areas.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

PTI Imran Khan Floods in Pakistan international telethon flood relief telethon

Comments

1000 characters

Imran holds third telethon to raise funds for flood victims

There will be no debt default despite floods, vows Miftah

SFD confirms one-year extension of $3bn deposit

IMF to work with international community

Govt clueless: Tarin

Income tax returns form: FBR urged to resolve all technical issues

Minister briefed about WB’s RISE-II, PACE-II programmes

Address to UNGA: PM to make a strong case for flood-ravaged Pakistan

Shehbaz meets Nawaz, Dar at Hassan’s office

Tax expert criticises ‘overstaffed’ FBR

Profit rate by CDNS: Retrospective downward revision declared as ‘misrule’

Read more stories