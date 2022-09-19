Imran holds third telethon to raise funds for flood victims

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan on Sunday held a third telethon to raise funds for the flood affected people in which more than Rs 114 crore pledges were made.

Donors, particularly overseas Pakistanis as well as from within the country, made pledges via the live telethon, he held for the third time.

In the first two hours, more than Rs 114 crore were pledged till the filing of this report.

Addressing the telethon, Imran Khan said that the collected funds will be distributed in a transparent manner, adding that his government had also set up a transparent method of distribution of money during Covid-19 pandemic.

He said that never in the country’s history Rs 10 billion have been collected in five hours. He said that the real challenge will be the reconstruction and rehabilitation phase.

The PTI chairman also questioned Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif for visiting abroad – London and New York for addressing the UN General Assembly session. “We have a worst disaster in the country and which country’s prime minister goes on foreign trips when there is such a huge disaster at home?” he questioned, adding that not only the Prime Minister but the foreign minister is also on a foreign trip.

Senior PTI leader Sania Nishtar, while giving details of the donation collected in the previous two such telethons, said that Rs 11.2 billion pledges were made and so far Rs 3.2 billion received in the accounts. She said that donors are sending $18.8 million through credit cards, but there is some difficulties and after resolving the issue these amount will also be received in the accounts. She said that all the funds are deposited in the accounts of the chief ministers.

She said that a mechanism is being made to spend the money in a transparent manner after conducting a survey in the flood hit areas.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022