AGL 6.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-3.24%)
ANL 9.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.4%)
AVN 77.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.45%)
BOP 5.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.8%)
CNERGY 5.07 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.2%)
EFERT 81.00 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (0.76%)
EPCL 59.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 15.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.53%)
FFL 6.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.47%)
FLYNG 7.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.95%)
GGGL 10.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.82%)
GGL 16.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.68%)
GTECH 8.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
HUMNL 7.08 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (3.81%)
KEL 3.22 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.88%)
LOTCHEM 29.29 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (3.13%)
MLCF 28.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.53%)
OGDC 78.30 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.24%)
PAEL 16.14 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
PIBTL 5.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.82%)
PRL 17.50 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
SILK 1.11 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.91%)
TELE 10.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.54%)
TPL 8.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.49%)
TPLP 19.08 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.22%)
TREET 24.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.36%)
TRG 116.80 Increased By ▲ 6.89 (6.27%)
UNITY 21.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.4%)
WAVES 11.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.61%)
WTL 1.19 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.85%)
BR100 4,186 Increased By 8.5 (0.2%)
BR30 15,619 Increased By 203.2 (1.32%)
KSE100 41,679 Decreased By -92.6 (-0.22%)
KSE30 15,648 Decreased By -36.4 (-0.23%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 19, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Rain, landslides kill 48 in Nepal and India

AFP Published 19 Sep, 2022 07:52am
Follow us

KATHMANDU: Heavy monsoon rains and landslides have killed almost 50 people in Nepal and India in recent days, authorities said on Sunday. In western Nepal at least 22 people died after landslides buried more than 100 houses on Friday, police official Narayan Dangi told AFP.

Eleven people were injured, including three airlifted to hospital by army helicopter. “Rescue teams are still searching for one missing person,” Dangi said. A major relief operation was underway with the police and army clearing debris and distributing food, tents and clothes.

Over the border in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh, heavy rains have killed 26 people since Friday, officials said. The fatalities included nine labourers buried alive when a wall under construction in the state capital Lucknow collapsed on their huts, according to a government statement.

The annual monsoon brings South Asia 70-80 percent of its annual rain but it also brings death and destruction, with nearly 1,400 people killed in Pakistan in recent weeks.

The rainfall is hard to forecast and varies considerably, but scientists believe that climate change is making the monsoon stronger and more erratic.

India Nepal landslides Heavy monsoon rains

Comments

1000 characters

Rain, landslides kill 48 in Nepal and India

There will be no debt default despite floods, vows Miftah

SFD confirms one-year extension of $3bn deposit

IMF to work with international community

Govt clueless: Tarin

Income tax returns form: FBR urged to resolve all technical issues

Minister briefed about WB’s RISE-II, PACE-II programmes

Address to UNGA: PM to make a strong case for flood-ravaged Pakistan

Shehbaz meets Nawaz, Dar at Hassan’s office

Tax expert criticises ‘overstaffed’ FBR

Profit rate by CDNS: Retrospective downward revision declared as ‘misrule’

Read more stories