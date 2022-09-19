AGL 6.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-3.24%)
Dortmund captain Reus escapes serious injury

AFP Published 19 Sep, 2022 05:45am
BERLIN: Borussia Dortmund captain Marco Reus is set to miss just three to four weeks, with scans confirming that the forward’s injury is not as bad as initially expected.

Reus went down in the 28th minute of his side’s 1-0 win over derby rivals Schalke on Saturday, leaving the field in tears on a stretcher.

Speaking on Germany’s Sport1 Dopplepass on Sunday, Dortmund Sporting Director Sebastian Kehl said the captain will be fit again in time for the World Cup, which starts in November.

“It was a shock for us on the sidelines (but) I can give the all-clear this morning,” Kehl said.

“The examination did not show any breakage. It’s an ankle lateral ligament injury.

“But it is not so serious that the World Cup may be in jeopardy. Marco will be out for three or four weeks.”

Reus, who has played 48 times for Germany, missed the 2014 World Cup triumph and his side’s 2016 European Championships campaign due to injury.

