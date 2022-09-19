Pacer Fatima Sana out of ACC Women’s T20 Asia Cup

LAHORE: Fast bowler Fatima Sana has been ruled out of the ACC Women’s T20 Asia Cup scheduled to get underway in Sylhet, Bangladesh from October 1. Fatima twisted her ankle while featuring in the Women’s Caribbean Premier League.

The PCB Medical panel after investigating the injury has advised her four-week rest. Fatima who featured for Barbados Royal in the CPL was also not part of the first phase of the preparation camp for the tournament held in Lahore from 30 August to 2 September. Her replacement will be announced in due course, a PCB spokesman, said.

Meanwhile, Pakistan squad and the reserves are assembling at Country Club, Muridke to undergo a 10-day camp starting from Monday. The national side will fly out for Bangladesh on 28th September. Pakistan squad: Bismah Maroof (c), Aimen Anwar, Aliya Riaz, Ayesha Naseem, Diana Baig, Kainat Imtiaz, Muneeba Ali (wk), Nida Dar, Omaima Sohail, Sadaf Shamas, Sadia Iqbal, Sidra Amin, Sidra Nawaz (wk) and Tuba Hasan.

