ID-CPC donates food to flood-hit people of Balochistan

APP Published 19 Sep, 2022 05:45am
ISLAMABAD: The International Department of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China (ID-CPC), through the embassy of China in Pakistan, has donated food pack assistance to the flood-affected people of Balochistan through national and regional level political parties.

The ID-CPC, in a news release issued here on Sunday, noted that Pakistani people were facing a disastrous situation due to the massive floods, which affected their livelihoods on all levels by causing heavy damages to road connectivity, infrastructure, and food supply chain.

In this time of trouble for the country, China again provided all kinds of support to the people of Pakistan in terms of financial assistance, medical services, tents, food for the needy and much more, the release said.

Flood relief assistance, the ID-CPC, through its embassy donated food packs to needy families.

The political parties getting flood relief assistance from the ID-CPC through the Chinese embassy include JWP (Jamhoori Watan Party), PKMAP (Pashtoonkhwa Milli Awami Party), HDP (Hazara Democratic Party), BAP (Balochistan Awami Party), ANP (Awami National Party), and MQM-P (Mutahida Quami Movement-Pakistan).

The department was also in process of providing more food pack assistance to other parties in the coming days, the release added.

The food packs were donated in different affected areas of Quetta city, Pashtoon Abad, Hanna Urak, Saryab, Marriabad, Hazara Town, Kalat, Kharan, Naseerabad, Jaffarabad, Usta Muhammad, Karachi, Hyderabad, Charsadda, Peshawar and many more areas.

Thousands of recipients of this assistance have shown a lot of trust in the true, strong and everlasting friendship and companionship of Pakistan and China and extended best wishes for the future of both brotherly countries.

